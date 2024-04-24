Detroiter, actor Sam Richardson promotes the city in ad ahead of the NFL draft





Detroit native Sam Richardson represented his city on television in the sitcom “Detroiters,” but now he's fronting his favorite local spots in a campaign promoting the downtown NFL Draft, which was held from April 25 to 27. The Emmy-winning actor and comedian is the latest face of a six-minute commercial that is essentially a love letter to the Motor City. Richardson made his “top picks” to show “why Detroit is such a great place to visit or live,” according to the ad campaign produced by Pure Michigan, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Visit Detroit. “The second they were like 'Pure Michigan,' I was like 'Yeah! 100 percent,'” Richardson told FOX 2. Richardson visited the Planet Ant Theater in Hamtramck, where he planted his improv roots, as well as the Ghost Light bar down the hall. The Fowling Warehouse was second on his list, featuring a game invented by Detroiters. Sam Richardson in a Pure Michigan commercial promoting Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft (Pure Michigan) He also visited Paramita Sound, a record store with a wine bar, Lafayette Coney Island, a city staple, and Hot Sam's, a downtown Detroit men's clothing store that has been in business for over 100 years old. “When I arrived and made my choice, everyone was really happy and excited to see their stuff showcased,” the comedian said. While at Hot Sam's for a new outfit, Richardson was accompanied by Barry Sanders, a former NFL Hall of Famer and Lions legend. Getting to play football with Sanders “was insane,” Richardson said. “It will never get old.” Barry is one of Richardson's childhood sports heroes, he said, adding that he was simply honored to play a small role in changing the perception of Detroit. “It means everything,” Richardson said. “There's a national conception of what Detroit is supposed to be. According to the media, it's the butt of the joke. But when people see it, they're like, 'Oh, it's not a joke. It's an incredible city with extraordinary people.” “I will always shout out Detroit. I will always grow the city every chance I get.”

