Disney Actor Claims She Was Fired For Posting As Snow White





3:41 p.m. (Pacific Time) — Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… Disney is very committed to the integrity of the characters — because keeping the magic alive with their guests and customers is of the utmost importance to them, it That's why they ended up getting rid of Sophie Dottir. In this particular situation, we are told that the integrity of their character was broken – so they had to do what they had to do. As for the rumors about Snow White being “banned” from their parks, our sources say that couldn't be further from the truth and that it will never happen…and that if you go to a Disney park today, SW is there being played by another actress. A woman who played Snow White for a job claims she was fired by the House of Mouse for ruining the magic on social media…which has caused some confusion among Disney fans. Here's the deal…a girl named Sophia Dottir recently posted a lengthy explanation of a saga she claims to have experienced while attending the Disney College program in Orlando – where she apparently got to dress up and play the real life”. Snow White at the park. If you look at her IG, she has tons of photos and videos of herself as SW doing the whole shtick — but, apparently, those posts ended up getting her in trouble… or at least one did do. The post that Sophia says ended up causing quite a stir with Disney honchos depicts her as a little girl in Snow White's outfit…and two other attached photos show her as an adult also dressed as Snow White (at work). ), which apparently ruffled feathers. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Frankly, the whole explanation of what exactly the problem was is a little confusing – it doesn't seem like Sophia herself understood why her bosses were so out of shape – but long story short… they seemed to be angry. that she suggested she was Snow White when she was a child, even though Sophia says that's clearly not what her photos suggest. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. There's also this long-standing rumor that Disney just doesn't allow its actors to post photos of themselves in character online – because it destroys the illusion that they're real… which many suspect of being at play here too. . AKA, ruining the “integrity of the character”. As you can imagine, this story went viral – especially after some confusion over whether Disney was excluding the character of Snow White from their parks entirely, which they 100% are not – and now.. .there's all this hubbub about whether Disney was right or wrong. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. If you're wondering what Sophia is doing as a result of all this, well…she's embarking on her next adventure and can't wait to move on with her life. Sophia tells TMZ that she's currently focused on her studies and working toward earning her degree — not to mention reuniting with her friends and family after being separated from them while working for Disney.

In terms of public reaction… she tells us it's been overwhelmingly positive, especially from Disney employees — who she says thank her for speaking out about the intense work environment at the Mouse House . One last thing…despite everything that's happened, Sophia says she wouldn't rule out working for another Disney park again, including Disneyland here on the West Coast.

Play video content



TMZ Studios The magic might still live on after all… but don't break character and let anyone know you're a real person!!! We've reached out to Disney…so far, no response. Originally published at 3:10 p.m. PT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2024/04/23/disney-character-actor-claim-fired-posting-snow-white/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos