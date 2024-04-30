Ishikawa's tourism industry gets aid to recover from the earthquake





Tourist facilities in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was struck by the earthquake, are preparing to receive more visitors after government support succeeded in attracting tourists to the region.

Since March 8, the Japan Tourism Agency has been offering discounted rates to domestic and international travelers in Ishikawa and neighboring Toyama, Fukui, and Niigata Prefectures, whose tourism industries suffered due to the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1.

Attractions such as Kenrokuen in Kanazawa, pictured, saw an increase in visitors during the famous cherry blossom period in April.

The campaign offers a 50% discount per person on an accommodation or travel package, ranging from 20,000 yen (US$129) for accommodation only to 30,000 yen for a three-day and two-night package, plus 35,000 yen for packages covering at least two of the four prefectures. It ended on April 26 due to Golden Week, a series of national holidays that last from April 29 to May 5, but will resume on May 7 and continue until July 31.

So far, the campaign has yielded mixed results.

In Kanazawa, Kenrokuen Garden, a park of national importance and one of Ishikawa's top attractions, welcomed 486,600 people during the cherry blossom period (April 5-14), an increase of 8.6 percent over the same period in 2023, according to the prefectural government's tourism planning . to divide.

However, the number of tourists visiting the Yamanaka-za Theater in Kaga, southern Ishikawa Prefecture, since the earthquake, is about 20 percent lower than during the same period in 2023, according to staff.

However, progress in tourism is encouraging tourism companies, some of which plan to open during Golden Week for the first time since the earthquake. These sites include the Skybird Observatory in Suzu City and the sightseeing boats in Shika, both located on the Noto Peninsula.

A Japanese government representative said: “While many tourist areas remain heavily affected and are still in the early stages of reconstruction, areas that sustained less or no damage are keen to help support the economic recovery in the region.”

