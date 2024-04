West Hollywood Poetry Team Wins Poetry Slam Trophy

West Hollywood PoetryThe team took home the winning trophy after competing in the Chill List Poetry Slam Invitational in Modesto, California on Saturday, April 20. Among a competitive field, West Hollywood poets emerged triumphant, taking first prize in a dynamic display of original verse. The event, renowned for highlighting the country's leading slam poetry collectives, saw teams compete for a $2,000 prize through a series of group and solo performances. Five judges from the audience awarded points to the teams based on the strength of their poems and the quality of their performance. West Hollywood won with a cumulative score of 113.4, beating our competing teams from Oakland (111.4), Salt Lake City (110.1) and Visalia (108.7). The West Hollywood team brought brilliance to the Chill List stage,” said Chill List founder and host Sam Pierstorff. “Our Modesto audience loved his range from the humorous to the deeply emotional, intellectual and inspiring. The genesis of the West Hollywood Slam Team dates back to July 2023, initiated by former West Hollywood Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace and poet/coach Nate Lovell, the architects behind The Mic @ Mickys WeHo. Comprised of the two founders and five notable Mickys poets, including Meliza Missy Fuego Baales, Dan Pastiche Queen Lovato, Tee Gardiner and Raul Herrera, the team embodies the dynamic spirit of their region. According to team member Pastiche Queen, the collective reflects the essence of West Hollywood, fostering a sense of community and mutual support. “The team functions as a microcosm of West Hollywood itself; no one will take care of us the way we take care of ourselves. Seasoned slam veteran and team member Missy Fuego noted the historical significance of their ensemble. “The West Hollywood team is not only WeHo’s first slam team, it’s the first fully queer/non-binary/unlabeled slam team in North America,” they said. “For years, slam has generally been dominated by heterosexual and cis narratives, with one or two members representing the LGBTQ community. The West Hollywood Slam Team proudly presents itself as the first overall team to prioritize LGBTQ issues and culture and regularly focus on sexual orientation and gender. The West Hollywood Slam Team is currently creating a demonstration show with rotating guest poets and is available for Pride show bookings throughrentpoet.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/west-hollywood-poetry-team-brings-home-poetry-slam-trophy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos