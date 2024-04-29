Weaver says there's no better way to serve the community | Entertainment
Editor's Note: The First Responder Friday series is a weekly feature story focused on the men and women of law enforcement, emergency services and firefighters who serve in our community every day.
Agency: Maysville Fire and EMS
Years of service: 2+ years at my current station. 9 years in total
Rank or title: Rescue Captain
What made you decide to choose this career path?
I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself. After retiring from the military, I still wanted to serve my community. Can you name a better way?
What do you like about working in your community?
Volunteering in Maysville is the best! Besides being a community with a good attitude, they really support their fire department and all their first responders. I couldn't ask for a better place to work.
Where have you worked in the past?
Once I retired from the military, I volunteered with two different Onslow County Rescue Squads. I also began my fire career with the Richlands Fire Department, but had to resign and moved to the Maysville area when my father's health declined.
Describe the path to your current location:
The path I took to get here started in a completely different direction. My original plan was to become a paramedic and I started as a paramedic on a rescue squad in Jacksonville. My thought process was to improve my knowledge base as a volunteer, which would help make me a better doctor. After my first rescue call for a confirmed entrapment, I was hooked on rescue! I worked with a few firefighters who got me interested in that side of things and as they say, the rest is history.
What was the most memorable case you worked on?
There were quite a few. Some extremely funny, others quite the opposite. The most unique rescue happened not long ago and involved a farmer trapped in a grain silo. As several county and Camp Lejeune departments used techniques not normally used, the farmer was successfully rescued after eight hours. I was pretty proud of my guys and to be part of this development.
What inspires you to pursue this career path and continue working in such a challenging position?
It’s community service. It’s about being part of something, helping when needed.
Any additional comments you would like to include:
Volunteers are desperately needed in all communities. Nothing screams it more than volunteer fire/rescue/EMS. If you're looking for a rewarding experience that will last a lifetime and truly make a lasting impact on your community, look no further than your local volunteer fire station.
