International Dance Day 2024: Dance Of Envy to Pinga, the most epic dance battles we have witnessed in Bollywood





As Deepika Padukone said in Good year (2014), dance ek pooja hai, dance ek art hai. Well, today, on International Dance Day, the whole world celebrates this art. And what is dancing without an ounce of competition? On this special occasion, let's take a look back at some of the most epic dance battles Bollywood has ever seen. Bollywood's Most Epic Dance Battles Dance of Envy: Dil to Pagal Hai (1997) One of the most epic dances in Bollywood, the scene began with Karisma Kapoor aka Nisha joining Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit, in a rehearsal after returning from the hospital. They started dancing together but a jealous Nisha quickly turned it into a fight. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! After 27 years, Karisma and Madhuri recently recreated the Dance Of Envy on stage on a reality show. They were left speechless as they played with the same passion and energy they had in Dil to Mad Hai Dola Re Dola: Devdas (2002) What happens when two of Bollywood's most beautiful and talented actors come together for a dance sequence? Well, they create magic. This is exactly what Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did. Devdas, when they danced to Dola Re Dola as Chandramukhi and Paro. The competitive game between the two became one of the highlights of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece. Pinga: Bajirao Mastani (2015) A track heavily compared to Dola Re Dola was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukones Pinga, from Bajirao Mastani another Bhansali creation. Well, the only similarity is that both songs are visual treats! Priyanka and Deepika left us wanting more as Kashibai and Mastani, putting their differences aside just for a night of celebrations Illegal Weapon 2.0: Street Dancer 3D (2020) After ABCD2, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunited 3D street dancer. But this time, they were on opposing teams, from different countries. Their gangs had an unforgettable epic battle on Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhus Illegal Weapon 2.0. Watching them compete was nothing short of a fan delight Nachi Nachi: Street Dancer 3D (2020) 3D street dancer featured not one but two dance-offs! The second one also pitted the teams of Shraddha and Varuns against each other, but this time the latter had a star performer, Nora Fatehi, his girlfriend for a brief period in the film, alongside him. Shraddha and Nora brought their A-game as they competed on the dance floor, turning up the heat with their sassy moves. Which dance battle do you think is the most iconic in the history of Hindi cinema?

