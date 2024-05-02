Entertainment
First Fridays, train rides, Founders Day, Cinco de Mayo
This weekend brings three days of festive events, starting with First Fridays, Trains to the Park, Spring Hill Founders Day and ending with a Cinco de Mayo Sunday.
1. First Fridays and walk on the 6th
This weekend kicks off with a warm and fun First Friday downtown to celebrate the start of May, with lots of things included for visitors.
This includes late-opening stores, First Friday specials, food trucks, and live music throughout the evening.
First Friday events will primarily run from 5 to 8 p.m.
With next weekend being Mother's Day, head to Baxter's Mercantile, 808 S. Garden St., which will feature decorative arrangements, food samples and additional outdoor vendors offering unique, handmade gifts for Mom. Baxter's will also offer free gift wrapping.
Live music downtown will include Catch fire at Daniel's Barbershop on the Place from 7 p.m. James DaSilva will also perform at Farmstead Roots Market & Cellar, 803 S. Main St., starting at 6 p.m.
In addition to the downtown First Friday events, the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance will bring back its Strolling on 6th block party along the 100 block of West 6th Street.
This month's Strolling on 6th entertainment will feature Carlisle Wright of Franklin. Tenn Pin Alley is also the sponsor of this month's event.
Strolling on 6th will also feature eight food trucks and nearly 20 pop-ups and professional vendors.
2. Mid-South Live Steamers Spring Meeting
The Mid-South Live Steamers welcome everyone aboard for their spring meet this weekend at Maury County Park.
Guests will board trains to travel the park's tracks, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The rides are also free for anyone who participates, but will require a security waiver.
For safety reasons, pregnant women or anyone weighing more than 350 pounds will not be allowed to board. Children 18 months or younger must also be restrained in front of an adult in a carrier, sling or sling.
Jerzee Dogs will also serve all Sabrett beef hot dogs, as well as walking Dorito bowls, cold drinks and more.
Maury County Park is located at 1018 Maury County Park Drive.
For more information or to donate to Mid-South Live Steamers, which operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, visit www.MidSouthLiveSteamers.com.
3. Spring Hill Founders Day Weekend
The Spring Hill Public Library, located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill, is celebrating the city's history this week with Founders Day.
The event, which kicked off Thursday, will feature several speakers, exhibits, presentations and more at various historically significant locations.
The full event schedule, locations and RSVP requirements are available at www.SpringHillTN.org. Weekend events will take place Saturday and Sunday, with no events on Friday.
The exhibit is described as honoring “the history and traditions of the influential leaders who created this special place we call home, together as descendants, longtime residents, and newcomers.”
This includes topics from Spring Hill's roots in agriculture to its latest innovations in the automobile industry, as well as African American history, politics and educational institutions for youth.
Guests are also encouraged to bring food donations for The Well Outreach food pantry.
For more information, contact Spring Hill Public Library Director Dana Juriew at (931) 451-0723.
4. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Rebel
Authentic Mexican food is sure to be on everyone's menu for Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, and so why not do it with others in a fun location?
Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Rebel will serve many Mexican specialties, as well as drink specials, including a wide selection of tequilas.
Live music will be featured on the Rebels' outdoor Tiki Stage, and there will also be a chance to win some prizes.
The event is also open to all ages.
5. Live Entertainment
Soon Kernal will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Area Status will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
Eaglemaniacs will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.
Put on McKinnon will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Buck Sixx will perform at Boondox, 3543, highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Pearson will perform at Twisted Copper Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
At Reba's Hairdressing will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell is a general assignment reporter for the Daily Herald. Get the latest news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2024/05/02/things-to-do-first-fridays-train-rides-founders-day-cinco-de-mayo/73504282007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No photo of PM Modi on Covid vaccine certificate | Ministry of Health reveals why
- First Fridays, train rides, Founders Day, Cinco de Mayo
- Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 alone for default status: document
- Michael Cohen's ex-lawyer expected to hush money from Cohen's testimony in trial
- Reduction in riots, Pakistani court orders police to postpone arrest of former PM Imran Khan until Thursday
- What the dissolution of the SSF tells us about Chinese politics under Xi Jinping Firstpost
- US says it killed a civilian, not a terrorist, in Syria drone strike
- Origins” will air on CBS Mondays, “Hollywood Squares” will return
- Women's tennis places six on the All-Ivy list
- Queen Camilla wears a cobalt blue Anna Valentine dress for a palace event
- First Tim Cook, now Satya Nadella is also courting Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world.
- I won't say it didn't sting