First Fridays, train rides, Founders Day, Cinco de Mayo

This weekend brings three days of festive events, starting with First Fridays, Trains to the Park, Spring Hill Founders Day and ending with a Cinco de Mayo Sunday.

1. First Fridays and walk on the 6th

This weekend kicks off with a warm and fun First Friday downtown to celebrate the start of May, with lots of things included for visitors.

This includes late-opening stores, First Friday specials, food trucks, and live music throughout the evening.

First Friday events will primarily run from 5 to 8 p.m.

With next weekend being Mother's Day, head to Baxter's Mercantile, 808 S. Garden St., which will feature decorative arrangements, food samples and additional outdoor vendors offering unique, handmade gifts for Mom. Baxter's will also offer free gift wrapping.

Live music downtown will include Catch fire at Daniel's Barbershop on the Place from 7 p.m. James DaSilva will also perform at Farmstead Roots Market & Cellar, 803 S. Main St., starting at 6 p.m.

In addition to the downtown First Friday events, the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance will bring back its Strolling on 6th block party along the 100 block of West 6th Street.

This month's Strolling on 6th entertainment will feature Carlisle Wright of Franklin. Tenn Pin Alley is also the sponsor of this month's event.

Strolling on 6th will also feature eight food trucks and nearly 20 pop-ups and professional vendors.

2. Mid-South Live Steamers Spring Meeting

The Mid-South Live Steamers welcome everyone aboard for their spring meet this weekend at Maury County Park.

Guests will board trains to travel the park's tracks, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The rides are also free for anyone who participates, but will require a security waiver.

For safety reasons, pregnant women or anyone weighing more than 350 pounds will not be allowed to board. Children 18 months or younger must also be restrained in front of an adult in a carrier, sling or sling.

Jerzee Dogs will also serve all Sabrett beef hot dogs, as well as walking Dorito bowls, cold drinks and more.

Maury County Park is located at 1018 Maury County Park Drive.

For more information or to donate to Mid-South Live Steamers, which operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, visit www.MidSouthLiveSteamers.com.

3. Spring Hill Founders Day Weekend

The Spring Hill Public Library, located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill, is celebrating the city's history this week with Founders Day.

The event, which kicked off Thursday, will feature several speakers, exhibits, presentations and more at various historically significant locations.

The full event schedule, locations and RSVP requirements are available at www.SpringHillTN.org. Weekend events will take place Saturday and Sunday, with no events on Friday.

The exhibit is described as honoring “the history and traditions of the influential leaders who created this special place we call home, together as descendants, longtime residents, and newcomers.”

This includes topics from Spring Hill's roots in agriculture to its latest innovations in the automobile industry, as well as African American history, politics and educational institutions for youth.

Guests are also encouraged to bring food donations for The Well Outreach food pantry.

For more information, contact Spring Hill Public Library Director Dana Juriew at (931) 451-0723.

4. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Rebel

Authentic Mexican food is sure to be on everyone's menu for Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, and so why not do it with others in a fun location?

Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Rebel will serve many Mexican specialties, as well as drink specials, including a wide selection of tequilas.

Live music will be featured on the Rebels' outdoor Tiki Stage, and there will also be a chance to win some prizes.

The event is also open to all ages.

5. Live Entertainment

Soon Kernal will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Area Status will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Eaglemaniacs will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

Put on McKinnon will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Buck Sixx will perform at Boondox, 3543, highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Andrew Pearson will perform at Twisted Copper Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

At Reba's Hairdressing will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

