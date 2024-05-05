



Actor Bernard Hill, who played roles in The Lord of the Rings and Titanic, has died aged 79, his agent has confirmed. Hill also starred as Yosser Hughes in the iconic drama series Boys In The Blackstuff. He received numerous awards for his role as King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic. Hill was born in Blackley, Manchester, in 1944 and graduated with a theater degree in 1970. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:29

Watch Bernard Hill in Boys from the Blackstuff and Lord of the Rings

He was married to actress Marianna Hill, with whom he shared a son. His agent Lou Coulson said he died early Sunday. His management company added in a statement: “Bernard was a client of Optimism Entertainment for many years and was a true gentleman and an extremely talented artist. “He was an extraordinary man and we are saddened to learn of his passing. Our deepest condolences go to his family. He will be greatly missed.” Picture:

Hill as Captain Edward Smith in Titanic. Photo: Shutterstock



Picture:

Hill of the Return of the King. Photo: Shutterstock



Hill will return to television on Sunday night in the second series of Martin Freeman's BBC drama The Responder. Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail through the screen, and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is testament to his incredible talent. “From Boys From The Blackstuff to Wolf Hall, The Responder and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.” Fans have already started paying tribute to him on social media. X

Allow cookies once Scottish musician Barbara Dickson wrote of their collaboration: “It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Bernard Hill. We worked together in the wonderful John Paul George show Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell 1974-1975. “A truly wonderful actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x.”

