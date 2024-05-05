Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79.





Titanic And the Lord of the Rings Star Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79. Mr Hills' agent, Lou Coulson, said he died early this morning. The actor played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 film about the sinking of the famous ship, and King Thoden in the film. the Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Sir Peter Jackson which won numerous Oscars. A statement from his family regarding his death is expected to be released soon. Mr. Hill also received praise for his portrayal of Yosser Hughes, the title character in the 1980s British drama television series. The Blackstuff Boys on the unemployed working class. The series won the Bafta for Best Drama Series in 1983 and placed seventh in the British Film Institute's list of the best television shows ever made in 2003. Bernard Hill at Manchester Comic Con at the Bowlers Exhibition Center on July 30, 2022 (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images) Many stars and fans of the actor took to social media to pay tribute to him. Singer and actress Barbara Dickson, who starred alongside Mr Hill in a Beatles musical in the 1970s, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was a truly wonderful actor, adding that he was a privilege to have crossed his path. RIP Benny x. Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is testament to his incredible talent. From Boys From The Blackstuff to Wolf Hall, The Responder and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time. The actor is set to appear in the second season of the BBC drama series The answering machinewhich starts on Sunday. Mr Hill also starred in a BBC drama series in 2015. Wolf Hallon the court of Henry VIII, in which he portrays the Duke of Norfolk as an uncle of Anne Boleyn. He also had a role in the 2008 film Valkyrieas commanding general of the 10th Panzer Division of the German Afrika Korps. In 2012, he was the voice of The Judge in the American stop-motion horror comedy The Judge. ParaNormand. Mr Hill was born in Blackley, Manchester, in 1944 and studied at Manchester Polytechnic School of Drama where he graduated with a drama degree in 1970. He was married to American actress Marianna Hill and the couple shared a son and lived in Suffolk, England. Mr Hill was an avid Manchester United fan and received an honorary degree from the University of East Anglia in 2019.

