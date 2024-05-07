Hades 2 Casts a Surprise Hollywood Star in a New Role





THE Hades 2 the cast is stacked. With many of the cast returning from the first game, there are plenty of characters from Greek mythology with amazing interpretations to see realized in new ways. There are also plenty of new characters, including one revealed in the game's credits to be voiced by a major Hollywood actor, no less. With the Hades 2 release date on the way, there will be even more Greek gods, deities, and mythological characters given the roguelike game's treatment. You'll have countless conversations with these characters to slowly peel back their layers, just like in the first game, with characters new and old gracing our screens. Among the new characters in Hades 2, one of them is played by a surprising Hollywood appearance. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers before I reveal who it is and who it's playing. Asa Butterfield, from Sex Education and Ender's Game, plays Icarus. I'm not going to reveal how or where you meet Icarus in Hades 2, but it will take quite a bit of play time to meet him. Butterfield looks like the biggest name in the cast, but Amelia Tyler from Baldur's Gate 3 also plays Hecate, and many of the original game's cast are returning as well. In Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of the master craftsman Daedalus, the architect of the Cretan labyrinth. After Theseus escapes the labyrinth and the clutches of the minotaur, Icarus and Daedalus are imprisoned, the latter designing wax wings to help them escape. Daedalus warns Icarus not to fly too close to the sun, lest his wax wings melt. Icarus ignores his father's warnings and does just that before his wings melt, leaving him to plunge into the ocean and drown. There are sure to be a lot more secrets in Hades 2 when the game launches on Steam Early Access, so keep your eyes peeled for more familiar faces from the first game and references to Greek myth as you play. Hades 2's first major update has already been described in-game, if you want to know what will happen after launch. With the sequel almost upon us, here's everything you need to know about each of the gods in Hades 2, all the perks of Hades 2, and what to expect from the Hades 2 system requirements as well. You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, reviews, and guides, or check out our Monitoring of PCGN offers to get you some good deals.

