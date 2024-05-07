Actor Shekhar Suman and Radhika Khera join BJP in Delhi





Actor Shekhar Suman and former Congress leader Radhika Khera, who resigned from the party last week citing harassment from leaders, joined the BJP at its party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. Shekhar Suman, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', said, “Till yesterday, I didn't know that I would be sitting here today because a lot of things in life happen consciously or subconsciously I came here with a very positive feeling while thinking and I would like to thank God for ordering me to come here. Radhika Khera, who was the national coordinator of the Congress media department, called the party “anti-Ram” and “anti-Hindu”. “The way I was mistreated in the land of Kaushalya Mata because I was a devotee of Ram, to have darshan of Ram Lalla, I could not have reached here if I did not get protection of the BJP government, the Modi government today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is an anti-Ram and anti-Hindu Congress,” she said after joining. BJP. RADHIKA KHERA RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS In her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, Khera had said that she faced opposition within the party for visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A day later, she claimed at a press conference that Chhattisgarh Congress leaders misbehaved with her and locked her in a room because she was a “Ram bhakt”. “I am being punished for being a Ram Bhakt. Did my visit to the Ram temple hurt the party that much? I was told not to take Ram's name in the Chhattisgarh elections. I was said I was talking too much about the Hindu religion,” she said. Khera also alleged that during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Chhattisgarh Congress Media President Sushil Anand Shukla offered her and two other women workers alcohol. “We were in our room in Korba. I was called several times and asked what kind of alcohol I wanted… the media president was knocking on my door after being drunk,” she said . Khera said things came to a head when she was locked in a room and verbally abused at the Chhattisgarh Congress headquarters in Raipur by Shukla. “It crossed all limits when at the Chhattisgarh Congress headquarters in Raipur, Shukla misbehaved with me and insulted me,” she alleged. Published by: Abhishek Published on: May 7, 2024

