Gucci appoints Chinese actor Song Weilong as brand ambassador

Expanding FAMILY: Gucci continues to expand its list of brand ambassadors.

The Kering-owned brand has chosen Chinese actor Song Weilong to become the latest addition to the Gucci family.

Known for his bold performances and on-screen versatility, Weilong became famous for playing lead roles in Chinese dramas such as “Find Yourself” and “Love the Way You Are”, for which he received the Best best new actor at China 2019. Cinema Channel Media Awards.

About his new role as Gucci ambassador, Weilong said he “truly appreciates the aesthetic diversity built by Sabato De Sarno and the legacy of classic craftsmanship. Gucci has shown me more possibilities in fashion and I look forward to more exciting collaborations with the brand in the future.

The actor appears in the brand's 520 Valentine's Day campaign, alongside brand ambassador Wen Qi. In line with the Chinese festival they target, the images and videos aim to celebrate the joy between lovers. A selection of men's and women's ready-to-wear and accessories are featured in the images, including the GG Marmont bag, the Gucci Moon side bag and the Re-Web sneakers, the first sneakers designed by De Sarno.

Gucci 520 campaign for Chinese Valentine's Day. Courtesy of Gucci

The campaign release follows Weilong's participation in the brand's menswear show in Milan in January and his appearance at the Gucci Ancora event in Shanghai in March.

This is not the first fashion partnership for Weilong, as he has also been an ambassador for Burberry as well as Emporio Armani for the Italian brand's watches.

As for Gucci, brand ambassadors include Chinese actress Ni Ni, actor and singer Xiao Zhan, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and actor Paul Mescal, among others.