Susan Buckner dead: 'Grease' actor who played Patty was 72





Susan Buckner, whose television and film career included a memorable turn in Grease, has died. The actor died peacefully in Miami surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Buckners family reporter Melissa Berthier confirmed in a statement shared with the Times. The cause of death has not been revealed. She was 72 years old. Susan will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others, the release said. His effervescent spirit will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans. Buckner, born January 28, 1952, appeared in various television and film projects throughout the '70s and '80s, but she was best known for Grease. In the 1978 musical, Buckner starred as Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox, who recruits Olivia Newton-John's Sandy Olsson to the cheer squad. Well, have fun and become friends for life, Buckners Patty tells Sandy as she persuades her to try out for the team. In the film, Buckner and Newton-Johns' characters are seen waving pom poms and cheering Do the splits, shout at a football game. Grease also starred John Travolta, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Didi Conn and others. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73. Buckners Hollywood credits include appearances on television series including The Dean Martin Show, The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, Sonny and Cher, Starsky and Hutch, and the short-lived sitcom When the Whistle Blows. Beyond Grease, she appeared in the film Return Engagement and Wes Cravens' 1981 horror film Deadly Blessing, starring Sharon Stone. Before Hollywood, Buckner was named Miss Washington in 1971 and co-founded the musical duo Buckner and Pratt. After her film career, Buckner focused on raising her two children. She also spent her post-Hollywood years as a children's theater show director and dance instructor. Buckner is survived by his son Adam Josephs, his daughter Samantha Mansfield, his grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, his sister Linda, his daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, his son-in-law Adam Mansfield and his long-time partner, Al . Rest in peace Susan, the statement continued. Your talent, your spirit and your contagious smile will forever be engraved in our hearts. Donations in honor of Buckners can be made to Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden.

