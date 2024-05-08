Fahadh Faasil reveals Vishal Bhardwaj approached him 5-6 years ago for a Bollywood film that never materialized, Karan Johar calls him to discuss films | Malayalam News





Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is currently widely regarded as one of the best actors in the country, garnering admiration not only from movie buffs but also from the film fraternity and beyond language barriers. Interestingly, his fan base includes A-list celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, reflecting his widespread appeal to the Indian entertainment industry. While Fahadh has already endeared himself to the Tamil and Telugu industries, winning the hearts of audiences with his performances in films such as Super Deluxe, Vikram, Mother And Pushpa: the ascension, the fact that India's largest film industry, Bollywood, has failed even once to get the actor on board with a project still baffles many. However, Fahadh recently revealed that he was supposed to be part of a project helmed by a Hindi cinema veteran, but it ultimately didn't take off. “I had said yes to the first (Hindi) script that came to me,” he said in a conversation with Cinema Companion, recalling that the project was supposed to be helmed by legendary filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. “It was five or six years ago. He couldn't put it together. Eventually he had to do it with another actor, and by then I had moved on. So far nothing serious or good film has come to me. He also spoke about how he is friends with many actors in the Hindi film industry, including Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. He said Karan used to call him after watching his films and discuss what he liked about the film. “Besides, I understand very little Hindi. So I will have to play a South Indian who speaks Hindi in Kashmir or something. I am open to it (making a Hindi film). I have done Telugu films; I have done Tamil films… So, one day I want to do that (a Hindi film too), but I don’t know when,” he added. Fahadh further praised filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and said that he loved the director's latest outing, Amar Singh Chamkila. “I liked it. I had been hearing about Chamkila for two years because when my Malayankunju was in (AR) Rahman sir's studio, Chamkila was also there. It was Rahman sir who told me about Chamkila, then I started googling about it. So I was waiting for this movie. Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in the hit Malayalam film 'Aavesham', is currently working on the Telugu action drama starring Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2: The rule and Rajinikanth starrer Tamil actor Vettayan.

