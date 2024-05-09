Jyotika feels that her debut Bollywood film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' affected her career in Hindi cinema.







Renowned for her powerful portrayals in South Indian cinema, Jyotika recently gave an insight into his journey and encounters in the Hindi film industry. She revealed that despite her initial venture into Bollywood with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna alongside Akshaye Khanna, she had not been approached for any Hindi film project in the last 27 years.Reflecting on the lack of opportunities, Jyotika speculated on the possible reasons for the lack of offers. While speaking to News18 Showshaw, she acknowledged the formal nature of Bollywood, emphasizing the importance of success. first movie to open the way to new opportunities. Unfortunately, her first Hindi film did not perform well at the box office, which she says affected her. career trajectory in Bollywood. Jyotika also pointed out the intense competition she faced from other actresses who started their careers in Bollywood around the same time as her. Despite being associated with a major production banner for his debut film, the project was not commercially successful. She therefore turned to South Indian cinema, where her talent was appreciated, even if her first films were not exceptionally successful at the box office. The actor further revealed that perceptions regarding her life choices, including moving to Chennai and marrying actor Suriya, might have contributed to the assumption that she was not interested in returning to Hindi cinema. She stressed that her absence from Bollywood was not a deliberate choice but rather a consequence of not receiving any offers over the years. Regarding her return to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan and the upcoming release Srikanth, Jyotika expressed mixed emotions. She admitted to feeling nervous on the first day of Srikanth's shoot due to being unaccustomed to speaking in Hindi after a long gap. However, playing a south Indian character in 'Srikanth' helped her reconnect with her roots, making her return to Bollywood a meaningful experience.

In conclusion, Jyotika expressed her gratitude for her journey in the film industry and for the opportunity to revive her career in Bollywood with a project that blends elements of South Indian cinema and Hindi cinema.

