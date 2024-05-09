“People thought I was from South India”





The image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: jyotika) Actress Jyotika, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, began her career in Bollywood with To keep the doli decoration in 1998 alongside Akshaye Khanna. Soon after, she tried her hand at Tamil and Telugu films and rose through the ranks to become one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema. During this time, the actress was absent from the Hindi film scene, only to return with Satan in 2024, which was a blockbuster. When asked why she hasn't done a Bollywood film in so long, Jyotika replied: News18 Showsha that he was not offered any role. She shared: No Bollywood filmmaker has contacted me all these years. I didn't get a single offer for Hindi films. I drifted into Southern films 27 years ago and since then I have only worked in Southern films. My first Hindi film didn't do well in theaters. It’s all very formulaic. Your first film needs to be released so you can get more offers.” When I started my career, there was a whole group of girls working in big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but, as fate would have it, it was not released. Fortunately, I had signed a southern film and diverted from Bollywood, Jyotika thought, adding: I would also like to point out that even this film did not work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance was received. This marked difference between the two sectors was indeed there. Deciphering why she didn't get offers from Bollywood despite becoming a big celebrity in the south, Jyotika said: People in Bollywood also thought I was a south Indian and they thought I don't wanted to do more Hindi films. It’s been a journey and I’m forever grateful for it. I did a fabulous job there. It’s not like I’m refraining from doing a Hindi film. It's just that I haven't been offered any scripts for so many years. Jyotika is married to superstar Suriya. She is known for her work in films such as Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal And Pachaikili Muthucharam. After the success of SatanJyotika will be seen in another Bollywood project, Srikanth. The film, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, will release on May 10.

