Fashion
Bold statements are in style for Aiken's Triple Crown race | Aiken Area News
With spring upon us and the famous Aikens Triple Crown just around the corner, choosing the right clothes to wear is the key to making the most of the season. From on-trend colors to breathable fabrics, Aiken clothing experts have broken down the style trends of early 2024.
Terri Rourk, co-owner of Curated Clothiers in Aiken, shared her thoughts on some of the styles and trends that will be popular this spring.
We are just starting to receive our spring inventory, some really pretty flowers, [and] lots of wonderful things for the steeplechase, she said. Rourk said that breathable sheets are going to be a staple fabric, and noted that the store was putting together a line of lightweight leather jackets. Accessories she thinks women will be looking for in the coming months include belts with interchangeable buckles and T-shirt dresses.
Van Smith, owner of men's clothing store Lionel Smith Ltd., also spoke about spring fashion for equestrian occasions like the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, saying men will want to grab colorful and patterned pieces who make a statement.
People like to dress to the nines, Smith said. Try to wear at least one colorful shirt and a colorful bow tie.
Strong spring colors, according to the men's fashion specialist, are going to be jewel toned shades like fuchsia, lavender, purple, pink, teal and green.
Smith said the Triple Crown events are a time when many conservatively dressed men will push their limits and wear things they wouldn't normally reach for, plaid pants has colorful socks. Smith said jeans and khakis are appropriate, but should be paired with a brightly colored top.
Katherine Gouge of Pitter Patter and Carolines Boutique, a joint women's and children's clothing store, also gave her thoughts on spring fashion. Gouge said that embellished pieces and bright colors are in fashion, this year with a distinct touch pink Flavor: We're definitely seeing what I call the Barbie effect, for kids and adults, she said. I think it's a fun pop of color.
For the spring equestrian events, Gouge predicts that tiered dresses And fluid parts will be wardrobe essentials.
I think we're also seeing a little more structural return of fabric, stiffer, which we haven't seen in a few years, she said, nodding to the A-line and 1960s Mod Style Dressesas well as shorts and jacket sets. They definitely have a more retro feel, but I think you'll see it a lot in steeplechase racing just because it's a little more practical to wear there. [they] I always feel very spring-like and fashionable.
Tailored Gents owner Jessica Alberto said Jeans is ready for spring, noting its stores' selection of classic fabrics for all genders.
We also have a lot of lightweight, high-performance materials that will be aimed at gentlemen, she said.
For Steeplechase, she said the quintessential spring colors are bright hues like greens and yellows are always in fashion. We also have some straw hats we bring products that are always popular for these types of events, both for men and women, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/aikenstandard/news/local/triple-crown-fashion-2024/article_301c2b16-cf62-11ee-b92d-2b267c03f294.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Al-Tadamon Club advances to quarter-finals of the Arab Clubs Table Tennis Championship – ARAB TIMES
- Bold statements are in style for Aiken's Triple Crown race | Aiken Area News
- Bridging academia and industry to promote health innovation
- Global Insights | Discussing Spencer West Bahamas with Kelly Nottage
- County recommends syphilis testing during pregnancy as infant cases increase | News
- Five killed and 1,000 homes destroyed in the Papua New Guinea earthquake – newspaper
- China's Xi Jinping to meet US leaders on Wednesday, sources say
- Give us the damn Patriots. Ukraine needs air defenses now, minister says – POLITICO
- Fusion Dance and Bollywood Beats enchant audiences during Holi celebration
- Official site of the ECHL
- Perplexity, Copilot, You.com: Testing AI search engines
- Imran Khan calls for new investigation after Donald Lu rejects 'encrypted conspiracy'