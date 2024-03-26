Bold statements are in style for Aiken's Triple Crown race | Aiken Area News

With spring upon us and the famous Aikens Triple Crown just around the corner, choosing the right clothes to wear is the key to making the most of the season. From on-trend colors to breathable fabrics, Aiken clothing experts have broken down the style trends of early 2024.

Terri Rourk, co-owner of Curated Clothiers in Aiken, shared her thoughts on some of the styles and trends that will be popular this spring.

We are just starting to receive our spring inventory, some really pretty flowers, [and] lots of wonderful things for the steeplechase, she said. Rourk said that breathable sheets are going to be a staple fabric, and noted that the store was putting together a line of lightweight leather jackets. Accessories she thinks women will be looking for in the coming months include belts with interchangeable buckles and T-shirt dresses.

Van Smith, owner of men's clothing store Lionel Smith Ltd., also spoke about spring fashion for equestrian occasions like the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, saying men will want to grab colorful and patterned pieces who make a statement.

People like to dress to the nines, Smith said. Try to wear at least one colorful shirt and a colorful bow tie.

Strong spring colors, according to the men's fashion specialist, are going to be jewel toned shades like fuchsia, lavender, purple, pink, teal and green.