Farm Rio launches men's fashion collection: photos, prices and more





Farm Rio is expanding into the men's clothing category. The Brazilian fashion brand launches its first capsule collection for men on Tuesday, offering a collection of 12 dress shirts, shorts and pants designed with Farm Rio's signature bright colors and vibrant patterns. The collection ranges in price from $160 to $250. Although this is Farm Rio's first official menswear collection, the brand has previously offered unisex styles. Founder and creative director Katia Barros said the brand's entry into the menswear sector follows increased demand from its customer base. Styles from Farm Rio's first men's capsule collection. Courtesy of Farm Rio “When we decided to embark on this new adventure, it was important for us to stay true to the brand and its roots while providing this new wearer with a unique experience,” she said. “That’s why we made sure Farm’s iconic prints and patterns remained throughout the new line, while also incorporating more relaxed fits and matching sets. The new men's clothing is super fun and very agricultural, but still versatile enough that anyone can wear it. The collection leverages Farm Rio's colorful design philosophy for men's styles. Standout pieces include a red and orange scarf-inspired dress shirt and matching pants, a white short-sleeved button-down with embroidered detailing, and a cross-stitch-inspired buttonhole. Farm Rio also turned to its iconic banana leaf print for several styles in the collection. Founded in 1997, Farm Rio is part of Brazil's largest fashion retail group, Grupo Soma, and is B Corp certified. Earlier this year, the brand began its latest collaboration with Brazil's indigenous Yawanawá community, marking the seventh year of their partnership. .

