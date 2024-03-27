Marin students help solve costly prom dress problem – Marin Independent Journal





It's not that often we dedicate commentary in this corner to prom season at the local high school. But a March 15 article by IJ reporter Keri Brenner is getting attention. The story brought attention to the good work of local teenagers who organized the collection and distribution of used prom dresses so that no one would have to worry about not having something memorable for the event supposed to be a highlight of a high school career. One example is a collection created by girls at Redwood High School who have doubled their prom dress offerings since last year. This year, they made about 500 dresses available in a prom boutique located in The Village shopping center space in Corte Madera. Proms can be expensive, in some cases beyond the budget of some Marin households. Some dresses have been worn once or twice. Others were donated by clothing companies that support the teens' efforts. Prom can be an expensive experience for many, and we want to make it accessible to all students, said David Plescia, professor of leadership at Redwood. About fifty students signed up to work at the store. The goal is to make the event fun and rewarding for both those working at the boutique and those searching for clothing. For students who curate the collection, they learn management skills, connect with peers across household income levels, and build connections with the community. This is also a step toward closing the economic equity gap that exists in our country. Expensive dresses that would otherwise hang in the back of a closet can be taken out, donated, cleaned and distributed to please another teenager. Similar programs have been implemented at other Marin high schools. At Novato High School, they collected over 200 dresses for their prom boutique. They distributed almost all of them. Across town at San Marin High School, the student-run Recycled Closet took charge of collecting and distributing dresses. This year, its prom dress collection is larger than ever. Students from Tamalpais and Archie Williams high schools also held prom boutiques. These acts of generosity, both from donors and those who manage the collections, provide an education and life skills that we hope teens will understand before they graduate. These stores are for teens helping other teens. It's also respectful recycling, making a gently used dress available to someone else who might not otherwise be able to afford a fancy dress for dancing. They ensure that not being able to afford a costume does not pose an economic barrier to their classmates. This youth-led initiative deserves space on this page.

