How to Sell on SHEIN Fashion Marketplace





SHEIN invites US sellers to a webinar on how to sell on SHEIN Marketplace. It may come as a surprise, but last year it officially opened its global marketplace to third-party sellers alongside SHEIN-branded products. However, it presents itself as an “invitation only” marketplace platform. A clue to the type of sellers SHEIN is looking for comes from a third-party service provider. StoreAutomator, which offers integration with the SHEIN marketplace. It says SHEIN is looking for sellers with a minimum annual turnover of $2 million and who are based in and ship directly from the United States. SHEIN is a fashion platform and claims on its website that it is differentiated by its unique business model: “Our on-demand, customer-driven model addresses the mismatch between customer demand and merchandise supply , thereby improving outcomes for both our supplier partners and our customers. .” According to Wikipedia, SHEIN moved its headquarters from China to Singapore in 2022 “for regulatory, international expansion, and financial reasons – while retaining its supply chains and warehouses in China.” This year, it opened an office in the Seattle area, joining “a growing U.S. team of more than 1,500 corporate and warehouse employees across the country in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia , Washington, D.C. and Whitestown, Indiana.” SHEIN will host the webinar for interested sellers on April 25. He said that participants in “SHEIN Marketplace 101: Start Selling on SHEIN” would learn how to start and grow their business on SHEIN (and receive special incentives for new sellers), describing the webinar content as follows: Reach Millions: Discover SHEIN's incredible consumer base and reach and how you can leverage it to skyrocket your brand awareness. Fees and Categories: Understand SHEIN Marketplace’s fees and product categories to ensure your business thrives within the platform. Becoming a Seller: Know our seller requirements and follow the smooth onboarding process. Two SHEIN executives will speak during the seminar: Alexander Calvo, head of business development and formerly of JD.com; and Claire Lin, head of seller marketing, who previously worked at Newegg. For those interested in learning more, The Wall Street Journal published the following backgrounder on SHEIN on YouTube on November 29, 2023. Ina Steiner Ina Steiner is co-founder and editor-in-chief of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on e-commerce since 1999. She is a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is the author of “Turn eBay Data Into Dollars.” (McGraw-Hill 2006). His blog was featured in the book “Blogging Heroes” (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (September 2005 to present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (March 2006 to present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to [email protected] . See the disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

