Hawaii volcano eruption warning after high earthquakes





Uncertainty surrounds Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii, where scientists have reported an uptick in earthquakes in the area.

The park said in a statement that the volcano did not erupt, but a “significant increase” in the number of earthquakes led to the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park as a precaution. This is because if the volcano erupts it could put visitors and staff at risk.

“Safety is our main focus, and uncertainty about where a volcano could erupt increases the risk,” Jack Corrao, the park’s chief ranger, said in the statement. “Elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, devastating earthquakes and lava-ignited wildfires are all potential risks associated with an eruption.”

The US Geological Survey (USGS) cannot determine whether increased seismicity will lead to a volcanic eruption. Although they can be a sign of an upcoming eruption, they are difficult to predict and can sometimes fade away.

The USGS said the “gradual strengthening of the seismic swarm” indicates the possibility of an eruption at Kilauea's summit or below the upper East Rift Zone.

About 360 shallow earthquakes of magnitude 1 to 3 occurred in the past 24 hours, according to the park, “striking” from the south of the caldera into the upper eastern rift zone via the crater chain route near Bohemau Crater. This only “increases uncertainty about where the eruption could occur.”

Kīlauea is a very active volcano and erupts regularly, so this type of activity is not unusual. In fact, there have been regular eruptions at the volcano since 1983. Fortunately, eruptions rarely pose a danger to surrounding communities. Despite this, Kīlauea is still considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in Hawaii and has produced some very destructive eruptions in the past.

In 2018, the volcano caused a massive eruption that sent large amounts of lava flowing throughout the nearby Puna region, destroying more than 700 homes from May through August. Tens of thousands of earthquakes were triggered during this time, and the summit area of ​​the national park changed radically.

Many roads and trails throughout the park will be closed until further notice, but some areas will remain open.

“Several popular areas of the park remain open, including the Kīlauea Visitor Center, overlooking along the Crater Rim Trail, Volcano House, and the Nāhuku lava tube. Park visitors are urged to plan ahead and check the park website for any closures or advisories risks,” Park's statement said.

