Amazon has tons of clothing and accessories in trendy buttery yellow





New color trends pop up all the time, and the latest one really delivers summer vibes: buttery yellow. The sunny shade will instantly put you in a good mood and make you feel ready for outdoor gatherings. And Amazon already offers a variety of clothing and accessories in yellow shadewith prices as low as $14. You'll find maxi dresses, straw clutches, strappy sandals, and other warm-weather styles we love. Keep scrolling for our favorite options that will brighten up your wardrobe for spring and summer. Butter Yellow Clothing & Accessories from Amazon The Drop Carlota Strapless Linen Maxi Dress in Banana Amazon

You can wear this versatile maxi dress with heels for a summer wedding or with sneakers to go out to dinner with friends. Its strapless design and linen-viscose blend fabric are lightweight and breathable, ideal for warm weather too. The dress has a hidden side zipper and the smocking at the back of the bodice provides some stretch to ensure a comfortable fit. And the best part of the dress is the side pockets that allow you to go completely hands free. Kuang! Yellow straw clutch Amazon

This rattan and straw clutch screams sunny days and will quickly become your new favorite spring and summer accessory. The bag features a flap closure that closes with a magnetic button and is lined with polyester fabric to prevent rough straw from scratching anything inside. A buyer was able to adapt their wallet, phone and lipstick inside, adding that they received a lot of compliments on it. The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress in Lemon Amazon

There's nothing better than a tent dress when it comes to comfortable, effortless style. This maxi has a square neckline and a full, ruffled skirt with in-seam pockets. Additionally, you can adjust the length of the straps using the hidden button inside the back of the dress, and you can change it and cross the straps or tie them behind your neck like a halter. More than 1,900 reviewers gave the summer dress five stars, with a person saying that they can't get over the comfort of the fabric. Sojos 90s Retro Rectangular Sunglasses in Gradient Yellow Amazon

Block UVA and UVB rays in style with these yellow sunglasses. The glasses have a rectangular plastic frame with polarized lenses that provide UV400 protection to protect your eyes. They even come with a case and cleaning cloth to keep the blinds in pristine condition. According to a customerthey look like designer glasses that cost $200 but at a fraction of the price. Shop other on-trend butter yellow styles on Amazon below. The Drop Ruffle Collar Tiered Mini Dress in Pastel Yellow Amazon

JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag in Light Yellow Amazon

Kendra Scott Cailin Gold Yellow Crystal Pendant Necklace Amazon

Avery The Drop Square Toe Double Strap High Heel Sandal, Pastel Yellow Amazon

SG Sugu Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag in Butter Yellow Amazon



