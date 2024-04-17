Art In Bloom returns with fashion and floral creations to the Springfield Art Museum





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Press Release/KY3) – The Springfield Art Museum is pleased to present Art in bloom from Wednesday April 24 to Sunday April 28, in all galleries of the Museum. This is the fifth Art In Bloom event hosted by the Museum since 2018. This year, 25 local fashion and floral designers will interpret the artwork on display in the medium of their choice, flowers or custom clothing. Art In Bloom includes juried award categories for featured designers, Peoples Choice Awards, workshops, museum retail sales, local vendors and family art-making activities. To date, Art In Bloom has welcomed more than 7,000 patrons, raised more than $88,000 for art acquisitions and awarded $11,500 in prizes to local designers. Proceeds from Art in Bloom sponsorships, ticketed events, pop-up retail merchandise, and Peoples Choice Awards vote sales benefit and enhance the art acquisition and exhibition efforts of the museum. The Museum purchased works by 19 artists, 16 of whom were previously not represented in the Museum's permanent collection, using funds raised through Art In Bloom. This year's Fashion Design Jury Awards will be presented by Logan Aguirre, Editor – 417 Magazine; Sarah Buhr, curator of the Springfield Art Museum; and Dr. Jenifer J. Roberts, Department of Merchandising and Fashion Design – Missouri State University. This year's floral design jury awards will be presented by three previous Art In Bloom Best Creative Design winners: C. Pat Phillips AIFD CFD – The Flower Merchant (2018 and 2019); Sarah Stracke – Floral Locust (2022); and Rcena Maness AIFD CFD – Flowerama (2023). FEATURED FASHION DESIGNERS – On view from Wednesday April 24 to Sunday April 28.Mindy Ashby, Fashion Designer Emily Diane, Midnight Sun Market Bailey Doran, Bailey Mae Creations Justin Gannaway, Costume Designer and Educator – Drury University Sara Gonzalez, Ensembles of the Past Katie Jankovitz, Fashion Designer Sara Kahrs, Fashion Designer Nigel Kindrick Lee, Artist fiber – Threadbare Collective Teri Poindexter, milliner – Queen City Creative Joseph Pyatt, fashion designer Ria Shaar, fashion designer and tech/entrepreneur Kyndra Smith-Jackson, Astoria Jackson Studio Britney Spangenberg, fashion designer Briana Swanson, fashion designer Jennifer Vaughn , Sew-It Owner -All custom designs and modifications FEATURED FLORAL DESIGNERS – On view from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 ONLY!Pam Carroll and Raleigh Jones, Wickmans Garden Village Amy Dartt, Haley Day Workshops for Life, Sunday Flower Company Jennifer Grace Duran, Floral Designer Fleur Floral Studio – Rose Cochran Neletha Fuemmeler, Hickory Hills Country Club Floral Jennifer Herman, The Fiddly Fig Cherrelle & Samuel Hitchcock, Flora & Forge Flower Farm and blacksmith Stephanie Hornickel and Alex McQueary, Queen City Blooms Audry McMannis-Sowards, floral designer LOCAL SELLERSSpringfield-Greene County Library Districts Heirloom Seed Library Wednesday, April 24 – Friday, April 26, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday April 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday April 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Fiddly Fig Pop-Up Shop Friday, April 26, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grow for Good 417 Pop-Up Shop Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday April 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday Flower Company pop-up shop Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday April 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Flowers in water and/or potted plants are not permitted in the museum. So please plan to make your purchases on the way out or store your purchase in your vehicle before entering Art In Bloom. WANT TO GO? FREE EVENTS Fashion design public screening times with free admission Wednesday, April 24 Friday, April 26, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Floral design public screening times with free entry – Floral designs are ONLY visible Friday Sunday! Friday April 26, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Artistic creation with the family Wednesday, April 24 Friday, April 26, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, 1 to 5 p.m. Weisel Gallery. Have family fun in nature with the James River Basin Partnership Wednesday, April 24, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hatch Foundation Lawn (weather permitting). PAID EVENTS Paint by Ink Watercolor Workshop – Led by Kim Hardin, Paint by Ink on Wednesday, April 24, 5-7 p.m. Botanical Printing and Flower Pounding Workshop – Led by Cina Canada, Wild Arts Learning Thursday, April 25, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Embroidery Pin/Brooch Workshop – Led by fiber artist Katherine Botts WhitakerFriday, April 26, 4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. Basket Weaving Workshop – Led by Barbara Vicente, Missouri Basket Weavers Guild and Ozark Mountain Basket WeaversSaturday, April 27, 1-4 p.m. Floral Design Workshop – Led by Wickmans Garden Village's 2022 Art In Bloom Best in Show Award Winner Raleigh Jones, Sunday, April 28, 2-4 p.m. The workshops will be FULL. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.sgfmuseum.org/229/Art-In-Bloom or by calling (417) 837-5700. In addition to jury cash prizes for designers, the public can purchase Peoples Choice Award ballots throughout the weekend in the museum lobby for $2 per vote. Peoples Choice Award winners in each category receive a $500 cash prize. The Springfield Art Museum is located at 1111 East Brookside Drive. Entrance is always free. Donations are gratefully accepted. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2024 KY3. All rights reserved.

