No. 23 men's tennis beats Utah for sixth straight victory





SALT LAKE CITY, UT The No. 23 UCLA men's tennis team defeated Utah 4-0 in Pac-12 Conference play Friday in Salt Lake City. The sweep was UCLA's second of the season. The No. 23 UCLA men's tennis team defeated Utah 4-0 in Pac-12 Conference play Friday in Salt Lake City. The sweep was UCLA's second of the season. UCLA (13-6, 5-2 Pac-12) earned its sixth straight victory. Giacomo Revelli clinched the overall result with a 7-5, 7-5 victory in straight sets on the fourth court. Two other Bruins also won in singles as Alexandre Hoogmartens And Jorge Plans Gonzalez also won in straight sets on Friday. Utah (3-18, 0-7) never led, but earned a doubles victory on the third court. To start the day, the Bruins took the doubles point with victories on courts one and two. Spencer Johnson And Emon van Loben Sels kicked things off with a top-court victory for the second straight match, this time a 6-4 decision over Geronimo Espin Busleiman and Bruno Krenn. Utah then tied the doubles play with a 6-3 victory on the third court, before the Bruins won the doubles point in spectacular fashion. As they did Tuesday at home against USC, Hoogmartens and Govind Nanda entered overtime with a doubles match tied at 6-6. The duo then cruised to a 7-3 overtime victory to earn the double point for the Bruins. This victory was the eighth consecutive victory for Hoogmartens and Nanda as a duo. With a 1-0 lead heading into the singles match, the Bruins won three straight sets to claim victory on Friday, as Plans Gonzalez, Hoogsmartens and Revelli were all victorious in their singles matches. Hoogmartens started things off in dominant fashion, as the junior dropped just two games in the entire match en route to a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the third court, giving UCLA a 2- 0. Plans Gonzalez followed shortly after on court six, earning his ninth singles victory of the spring with a 6-2, 6-2 straight-sets victory. Plans Gonzalez has now won four of his last six matches in straight sets. Revelli won the match for UCLA on court four. The junior from London, England, continued the trend of winning in straight sets, winning his match 7-5, 7-5 to help the Bruins sweep Utah 4-0. Following: UCLA returns to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Sunday, April 21, when the Bruins take on UC San Diego. The first service is set for noon (Pacific Time). Tennis match results Utah vs. UCLA

04/19/2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah

(George S. Eccles Tennis Center) #23 UCLA 4, Utah 0 Singles competition 1. #27 Govind Nanda (UCLA) against Geronimo Espin Busleiman (Utah), 7-5, 4-5, unfinished.

2. #100 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) against Bruno Krenn (Utah), 7-5, 4-6, 0-1, incomplete.

3. Alexandre Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. Jayson Bland (Utah), 6-0, 6-2

4. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. Dylan Applegate (Utah), 7-5, 7-5

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) Vs. Gianluca Citadini (Utah), 5-7, 6-0, 2-1, unfinished.

6. Jorge Plans Gonzalez (UCLA) def. Michael Blando (Utah), 6-2, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) def. Geronimo Espin Busleiman/Bruno (Utah), 6-4

2. Alexandre Hoogmartens / Govind Nanda (UCLA) def. Jayson Blando/Michael Blando (Ytah), 7-6 (3)

3. Dylan Applegate/Gianluca Citadini (Utah) def. Timothy Li / Jorge Plans Gonzalez (UCLA), 6-3 Match notes: Order of finish: Singles — 3 6 4; Doubles — 1 3 2

Start time: 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Duration: 2h40

