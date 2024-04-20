Try Haul with Chico's for April – 50 IS NOT OLD





Go ahead, Chico’s!!! Chico's has been killing it this spring with their new collections. I love colors, prints and textures! On my way to Tennessee, I stopped for a quick trial with Chico's for April. For height reference, I am 5’6″ and weigh between 150 and 155 pounds at any given time. In Chico clothing, I usually wear a size 1 top and 0.5 pants. I love this neutral colored outfit, both subtle and statement. Gingham crops fit perfectly and would also look great with bright colors. The beautiful white ruffled tank top can be worn with jeans, shorts and skirts. Capris are in fashion this year. Celebrities have been spotted wearing this trend. The colorful tropical print is fun and could go with so many colors. I chose the light pink top, but I could have chosen almost any color and it would look great. I love this linen midi skirt, but as you can see, it hasn't been steamed. Linen is perfect for spring and summer as it is a cooling fabric. I wore it with the purple leaf tank top, but the tank top is limited in size. The great thing is that you can wear everything with white. Black and linen go wonderfully together! I love the linen cropped pants and the ladder trim is a lovely detail. The black t-shirt is trimmed in a similar linen color, perfectly matching the cropped pants. I love watercolor prints. I spotted this smocked sleeve tee across the room and went to grab it immediately. I love wide leg jeans and they look fabulous with the t-shirt. More new products at Chico's When you SHARE my messages on PINTEREST, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBEAND FACEBOOK, this helps other women who might be style challenged find my blog. I appreciate each and every one of you and consider you a friend. Are you one of the GURLS? You will receive a daily email reminder from me alerting you when a new blog post goes live. And, every once in a while, a special email will arrive in your inbox, so keep an eye out for it! To GOD goes the glory! Verse of the day Psalms 103:1 1Praise the Lord, my soul;

50 years is not oldpartners with affiliate platforms where a commission may be earned based on clicks and/or purchases, and I would love it if you decided to use the links above. Affiliate links help bloggers like me fund the free content we offer on our blogs. As an Amazon influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases.Some products may be offered by brands.

