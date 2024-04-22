Selena fans line Mission Street to celebrate lowrider style





Hundreds of spectators sat, stood and partied along Mission Street Saturday as a procession of lowriders passed by to honor Selena, the 23-year-old queen of Tejano music who was murdered by the president of his fan club 29 years ago. Dozens of people in the crowd wore Selena T-shirts and hats to listen to her music, broadcast from fans' cars and sound systems. A group partied and danced at the intersection of 25th and Mission streets while a biker belted out mariachi, cumbia and, of course, Selena hits like Como la Flor, El Chico del Apartamento 512 and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom. Jose Yepez made a Selena-themed lowrider bike for his wife, Berta Yepez. The shiny handlebars held a purple and red frame with a photo of his wife's favorite singer. She captivated the world and represented us [Chicano and Latino] says Berta Yepez singing her favorite song Amor Prohibido. Many people gave her a hard time because she didn't speak Spanish, but the language doesn't matter, Yepez added. Her husband agreed. He had a favorite Selena song in both Spanish and English. Ultimately, he decided he had a slight preference for Como la Flor. It was one of the first lowrider events in the Mission since Governor Gavin Newson signed the state Bill 436 last year, repealing the cruise ban. Although the ban was long ignored, Rudy Lugo of the San Francisco Lowriders Council celebrated its end. In the past, the cops would come after us, but it's much different now, Lugo said. They even work and coordinate with us now. As Lugo spoke, he directed traffic at the intersection of Mission and 26th streets to make room for an autonomous vehicle traveling between southbound lowriders on Mission Street. Lowriders ride down Mission Street during the Lowriders Tribute to Selena on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma Carlos Gonzales poses next to the cap he made for his friend. Gonzales said he has been making them for 10 years for his buddies only on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma People hang out in front of the Mission Cultural Center during the lowrider tribute to Selena on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma Nearby, a long line of customers waited for tacos from La Taqueria and beer from a liquor store and danced. At the corner of 24th and Mission streets, Robert L. Powell, Edgar Morales and Luis Castillo watched the cars pass. Powell said it was a special day to be among members of the Mission community. As for Morales, he said he and his friends were OG, OG, OG, which he defined as longtime members of the Mission who had devoted time and energy to the neighborhood over the years and had sometimes seen friends die along the way. However, his goal today was to celebrate these friends and look young. A few feet from the group, Christina Mary Gonzalez stood next to her green 1941 Chevrolet Deluxe, enjoying the number of other vintage cars. When I see another woman driving one of the cars, I say Chingona, Gonzalez said, using an expression of appreciation for another woman. Gonzalez was hoping to dance to her favorite song Baila esta Cumbia at some point during the day. Across from Gonzalez, Valeria Villasol sat her two children in her lowrider. Everyone is in a positive energy, she said. There are generations and generations here in the Mission, children of children. The event was scheduled to end at 8 p.m., but Selena's tunes continued throughout the evening. A group of participants ride lowrider bikes at the intersection of 24th and Mission during the Selena lowrider tribute on April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. A man wearing a Steve Young jersey stands on Mission Street and watches lowriders pass by on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. Berta Yepez poses with her custom Selena lowrider bike during the Selena lowrider tribute on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. Valeria Villareal poses with her lowrider and her two children during the tribute to Selena lowrider on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. Derek Cooper poses with his Harley Davidson during the tribute to Selena lowrider on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. An attendee wearing a Cesar Chavez t-shirt watches lowriders pass by during the Selena Lowrider Tribute on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma. A man with a Selena hoodie takes a photo of lowriders cruising on Mission Street during the Selena lowrider tribute on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo

by Oscar Palma. Lowriders walk down Mission Street during the Lowriders Tribute to Selena on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Oscar Palma.

