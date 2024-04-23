Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wears her 1999 dress





Carys Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is stealing her mother's '90s style. The young actress celebrated her 21st birthday in a pink dress worn by Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Carys shared snaps from the festivities Instagram on Sunday April 21. The most perfect 21st I could ask for! 🌸 she captioned the post, which included a photo of her standing in front of an empty table showing off the vintage ensemble. The pink satin midi dress features beaded straps, white lace around the bust and floral embroidery. Zeta-Jones, 54, commented on the photos saying: You deserve it baby. Carys Douglas on Instagram.

Carys Douglas/Instagram

This isn't the first time Carys has shared her style on Instagram. On Tuesday, April 9, she gave her followers a glimpse of her formal outfit for an outdoor wedding. Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

“A peachy wedding weekend!,” she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. In the first image, Carys is wearing a peach-colored scoop-neck dress, her dark hair pushed back away from her face. She also shared a photo from the wedding ceremony in which the bride and groom stood alongside a celebrant and two bridesmaids and groomsmen as they exchanged vows. The backdrop featured a lake, palm trees and lush green mountains. Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 79, both wished their daughter a happy 21st birthday with sweet tributes. Zorro's mask The actress shared an Instagram post featuring three black and white photos, including a photo of her baby daughter. Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas, Zeta-Jones captioned the photos. You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom into the most incredible woman you are today is a gift from God that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Thank you for being you, she added. I love you with all my heart Mom. Carys responded in the comments, writing, I love you mom, thank you for everything, I'm so proud to be your daughter. Douglas shared a photo of himself looking in awe at his daughter at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where the actor received the Palme d'Or. Happy 21st my darling Carys! he wrote in the caption. You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas dad. I love you so much dad! Carys responded in the comments. Thank you for being the best father in the world.

