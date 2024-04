Christina Hendricks wears a Christian Siriano dress for wedding weekend

Christine Hendricks was a walking bouquet at her rehearsal dinner thanks to Syrian Christian. The fashion designer, 38, created a stretchy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Hendricks, 48, that featured white flowers all over, puffed sleeves and a full skirt that fell into a cascading train. The design cinched Hendricks' waist and complemented her figure perfectly. She paired the floor-length number with a sleek updo equipped with face-framing curly tendrils. For added glamour, she contrasted the dress with a bold red lip. Siriano gushed about this custom piece via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, writing, “I got to dress my beautiful friend for her wedding weekend and WOW it was so magical in New Orleans , filled with love and glamour!” Hendricks said People that she wore the dress to her rehearsal dinner, which also served as a welcome cocktail hosted at Maison Soniat. Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Wed This Year

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities visited the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the spinoff Bachelor Nation, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist married in a live televised ceremony in January. […] Hendricks and cinematographer George Bianchini were married at Maison Napoléon on Saturday April 20, in front of close family and friends of the couple, including Mad Men Creator Matt Weiner. The ceremony was chaired by Shirley Mansonsinger of the rock band Garbage. For the ceremony, Hendricks dazzled in a long-sleeved white lace dress with a matching headpiece while Bianchini wore a plum plaid-print suit. The duo chose to get married in New Orleans because it holds a special place in their hearts before and after they met. Related: Style file: this week in looks

A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood's leading ladies have provided major style inspiration at award shows, parties, movie premieres and more. We see little black dresses, sparkly dresses and cutout dresses galore, all paired with glamorous looks, unforgettable hair and fabulous shoes. […] "New Orleans is a place I always loved to go before I met George, and a place he always loved to go before he met me," Hendricks told People. "And then when we started dating or meeting, because we lived on the other side of the country, it was the place in the middle. It's like we're in our city together, even though we both love it individually. Hendricks announced her engagement to Bianchini in March 2023 and revealed there was more than one proposal. "We proposed and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig," she captioned a snap of the duo.

