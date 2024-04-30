Spring dresses, tops and knitwear I'm currently buying





(Image credit: Doen) I blame this on my recent spring cleaning: while sorting through my closet, I discovered that I was seriously lacking in spring tops, dresses, and knitwear. After getting rid of the items I had lying around that didn't get much wear, I still have a collection of solid basics, but I don't have the colorful seasonal pieces which gives my outfits a bit of a playful side. In short, with my current options, I'm feeling pretty gloomy. Luckily, now that we're in the middle of spring, with torrential rains and much-needed flowers, the new arrivals I've spotted at my favorite stores reflect my light-hearted state of mind. So I decided to break things down and do an in-depth analysis of retail in the three categories that I sorely miss this time of year. First, there are fun, ruffled dresses that I can wear for occasions from weddings to work. Then, at the top trendy spring colors with delicate details like ruffles or lace that help give my wardrobe a current feel. And finally, since the temperatures are still a little unpredictable, knitwear that I can wear alone or layered with my other cool purchases. I'll probably buy two or three things from each category and see how I feel, mixing and matching based on what I need. If you also need a little spring refreshment shop with me below. My new favorite dresses for spring For days at the beach at the start of the season. Free assembly Belted utility midi dress A modern take on the work dress. Reformation Sheri linen dress CB House Samaria fit and flare corset dress Hill House Cosima nap dress A nap dress you'll want to wear outside the house too. FARM Rio Long cotton dress Embrace a bit of the spring color palette. Madewell Midi dress with puff sleeves and low waist Make a statement with a puff sleeve. The tops I look at Tactical Clothing Achille knit top A trendy and fun top to wear with jeans. ASTR label Textured draped satin top A top for the office or for going out. LoveShackFantasy Charlieann lace top J Crew Smocked Button-Down Shirt A satisfying superior option. WAYF Melissa – Lace Trim Tie Neck Top A romantic choice for spring adventures. A white cotton top is a classic choice. Enjoy the warm weather with a spring halter. Stripes are always a good idea. Free assembly Square tunic shirt buttoned on the front A button will be very useful. Knits that complete the look Alex Moulin Josie sweater in ribbed cotton and cashmere A lightweight sweater that adds a pop of color. H&M 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Bolero and Top Set How about an ensemble that you could wear together or separately? This cable knit is ideal for times of transition. Sam Edelman Adelia scalloped ribbed top Try on short sleeves for size. Naadam Artisan Stitch Pima Cotton Crewneck Cardigan This cardigan adds a cottagecore touch. Vince Alpaca-blend zip-front cardigan It's the perfect cropped cardigan. NIC+ZOÉ Cool Nights ribbed cardigan Wear this cardigan to work. Guest in residence Ribbed button-up cardigan The perfect lightweight option.

