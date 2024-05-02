Fashion Institute of Technology students occupy campus to protest Palestine





Eli, class of 2026 (she/they): I was in the museum camp. I stayed there one night and checked out the next day at noon. And then, once everything opened up, I slept here for four days. I have been organizing since [Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)] since November. I helped organize the camp, gather resources, plan exactly how it was going to happen and when we were going to do it. I also participated in numerous municipal actions. I've been doing things since November as well, at pretty much every event I can get to. I drum for the demonstrations. I'm usually in front. Actor and organizer Indya Moore visits the FIT encampment. Purple Purple When we managed to get into the museum, I was about to cry a little, seeing so many people showing up for us and showing up for our stuff. The fact that we managed to take it back meant a lot. It's really non-stop running an SJP or organizing, especially at a small school like this, because we don't have a huge student body and we don't have a lot of student engagement either. I've never seen anything at FIT where students come together for anything. You won't get this type of engagement at any other club, there's nothing like it, where so many people come together and talk to each other. At FIT, a lot of people complain about how difficult it is to make friends. With the organization, I'm not alone, so in the end I feel better. I can organize my friends and meet new people. It's stressful, but it's the least we can do for the Palestinians right now. TV: Have people asked themselves: Why here at FIT? I've seen people online questioning the involvement of people interested in fashion. Mustafa: There's this app called Fizz, it's this anonymous student platform where students can go on and just talk about things. The students just talked about the following question: what does fashion have to do with everything that is happening? Jonas: The question of why are we doing this at a fashion school? That's a bad question. Why a school? Because this is a genocide in progress and we are upset about it. It also touches on more local questions: why don't we know where the money spent on tuition is going? Why don't we know what our government is investing in? Why do we have no influence? Why does our student government have no influence over the operation of the school? What's the point of having a student government if students have no power? We are the ones who finance this university. Ultimately, if there were no students, there would be no university. Much of our activism is about empowering students to [realize] we are the people and we have the power, and if we all come together and make this happen, it will happen.

