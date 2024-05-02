Which one did she choose?

Connect with us

Somerset Township. The dresses stood out among the crowd, fluttering pieces of blue, silver, green and red fabric. The sequins dazzled in the light, hurt the eyes, how exciting it was.

The young men shyly emerge from the locker room, their tuxedos fitted on their shoulders and falling just above their hips, while the mothers straighten their collars. The girls, not so sheepish, twirled in their dresses, smiling, laughing, balancing. Mothers pull zippers and tie thin straps that show just enough of their daughters' young backs to be seductive, but not enough to be suggestive.

Yes, it's time for high school proms, a tradition since the 19th century throughout the country. In Somerset County, a popular place to find the perfect dress is in Larenas, Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. On a recent Saturday, the place was so active, so bright, that you could almost hear the relaxing sound of a cat purring, but the chatter and laughter were a distraction.

It's all about the back of the dress for Abby Barndt, who has prom on her mind.

The mother

“It's very exciting. Sometimes it can be stressful, because she likes one dress and then we go somewhere else and she likes the other one,” Tammy Barndt said of her 16-year-old daughter, Abby Barndt.

“But she fell in love with the blue dress and that's the one I thought she was going to wear, and then she came last weekend and she fell in love with this dress and that's the one that I think she's going to wear, go ahead, she said.

Almost last pick and Abby Barndt's final pick. Which?

“She went there last year. And actually, she bought her last dress here too, last year. It's her junior prom. Next year it's her prom and this will be special too,” Tammy said.

the girl

“I'm excited. I'm a dancer, so this is really fun for me because I love dancing,” Abby said.

She does everything: Ballet, jazz and hip hop. Hip hop is his favorite. She sees dance in her future.

Abby Barndt and her brother Bradley.

Tammy pointed to a young man who was looking at a rack of dresses with his daughter. “It's her brother, Bradley, he helped her choose between the two (final) dresses.” When she had two dresses left, she asked her brother, Bradley, for advice and he helped her choose which one to wear.”

