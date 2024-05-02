Which one did she choose?

Somerset Township. The dresses stood out among the crowd, fluttering pieces of blue, silver, green and red fabric. The sequins dazzled in the light, hurt the eyes, how exciting it was.

The young men shyly emerge from the locker room, their tuxedos fitted on their shoulders and falling just above their hips, while the mothers straighten their collars. The girls, not so sheepish, twirled in their dresses, smiling, laughing, balancing. Mothers pull zippers and tie thin straps that show just enough of their daughters' young backs to be seductive, but not enough to be suggestive.

Yes, it's time for high school proms, a tradition since the 19th century throughout the country. In Somerset County, a popular place to find the perfect dress is in Larenas, Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. On a recent Saturday, the place was so active, so bright, that you could almost hear the relaxing sound of a cat purring, but the chatter and laughter were a distraction.

The mother

“It's very exciting. Sometimes it can be stressful, because she likes one dress and then we go somewhere else and she likes the other one,” Tammy Barndt said of her 16-year-old daughter, Abby Barndt.

“But she fell in love with the blue dress and that's the one I thought she was going to wear, and then she came last weekend and she fell in love with this dress and that's the one that I think she's going to wear, go ahead, she said.

“She went there last year. And actually, she bought her last dress here too, last year. It's her junior prom. Next year it's her prom and this will be special too,” Tammy said.

the girl

“I'm excited. I'm a dancer, so this is really fun for me because I love dancing,” Abby said.

She does everything: Ballet, jazz and hip hop. Hip hop is his favorite. She sees dance in her future.

Tammy pointed to a young man who was looking at a rack of dresses with his daughter. “It's her brother, Bradley, he helped her choose between the two (final) dresses.” When she had two dresses left, she asked her brother, Bradley, for advice and he helped her choose which one to wear.”

Choices

Tammy handed Abby a dress in the dressing room, in a cozy room equipped with a wall of dresses behind couches and coffee stands.

Soon she would help close the hooks and attach the straps to the back of the dress while her daughter stopped to see how she looked in one of the fitting room's many mirrors.

Her daughter tried on a lime green dress.

Mom: “Not enough dress for that. Not enough material.”

They both laughed. Earlier, Abby had teased her mother by coming out of one of the dressing rooms wearing a wedding dress.

“Oh, no,” Tammy said. “Not even.”

They both laughed.

Later, wearing the lime-colored dress, Abby became a little uncomfortable and covered the top of the dress with her jacket as she returned to the racks to choose another dress.

“I love this one,” she said. Soon she would try on a red dress and wonder why that shouldn't have been her final choice. The one she finally chooses is coral.

She could choose just about any color dress that would go with her dark blonde hair, light brown eyes, and fair skin, because her date to the prom, Ethan Moon, will be wearing a white tuxedo.

“May 4th will be 14 months since we’ve been dating,” Abby said.

Ethan promised not to read or look at the Daily American photos until the prom scheduled for next weekend, Abby said.

The look when a date sees their daughter in her prom dress is as special as the prom itself.

Clothing store owners

The Walkers purchased Larenas in September 2022 and have never looked back.

In Barbara Walker's former job, she said she worked with people who had depression, anxiety, and a lot of sadness in their lives.

Joining her husband, Greg Walker, in purchasing and operating Larenas, a wedding and special events business like proms, “was a really, really good change for me because it's a lot of joy. I see the boys coming out of the dressing room with their tuxedos with smiles on their faces. And girls coming out of the dressing room with their dresses on with smiles on their faces.

“It was definitely a good change. A smart thing for me to do. I really want to make sure everyone is happy. I don't want anyone coming out of the gate to be unhappy. I'm trying so to sort things out.” she says.

Walker looked at where her husband was writing in what appeared to be an appointment book among several clients. She smiles. Both walkers had measuring tapes in their hands.

The Walkers' daughters, Kate Emigh and Madison Barndt, also work in the store.

“My mom and dad have been there my whole life, they've never missed a sporting event, they've never missed anything I've been in. It's the least we can do for them ” Emigh said.

“It's exciting to see my mom and dad in their element. I never thought they would end up doing what we would do, but here we are. They are absolutely doing an incredible job,” he said. she declared.

“My sister, Madison, she just had a baby, little Harper, or she would be here. We were all here last year.” Emigh pointed to a large sign on the counter announcing the birth of his niece.

“There’s always next year,” his mother said. “Yes,” his daughter replied as she stood on a block in front of a three-way mirror, twisting and turning to see what he looked like from behind.

It was a family affair, both with the owners and the customers, that Saturday. There's a lot of voices calling out names, teasing and posing, lots of posing and oohs and ahhs.