Busy sports month in May – The National

THE month of May promises to be a busy month with several international tournaments in which a few national teams will compete abroad, a club championship and qualifying matches for the Olympic Games.
Next Tuesday, the first team to depart will be the PNG Siales, who will head to Bali, Indonesia for the ICC East Asia Pacific qualifiers for the Under-19 Womens World Cup.
The tournament runs from May 14 to 20, where PNG will compete against Fiji, Samoa and the host nation for direct entry into next year's U19 World Cup.
In Tahiti, Hekari United will compete in the OFC Mens Champions League for the second consecutive year from May 11 to 24. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the Fifa Club World Cup and PNG will play Fiji's Rewa FC, defending champions Auckland City and Solomon Warriors of the Solomon Islands in the group stage.
Hekari will aim to finish in the top two to progress to the play-offs, where the eventual winner will represent the region at the Fifa Club World Cup.
Away from field sports, some table tennis representatives are likely to attend the International Table-Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania Singles Qualifying in New Caledonia, which will follow with the Oceania and Pacific Table Tennis Cup.
The singles tournament is a qualifying tournament for the Olympics, but the PNG Table Tennis Federation is yet to confirm the participation of its athletes.
Still dabbling in racquet sports, pioneering para-athlete Regina Edwards will attend a para-badminton camp in Oceania this month with a fellow para-athlete in Australia. Edwards is also eyeing qualification for the Paralympic Games in Paris later this year.
On the Paris note, four of Papua New Guinea's best boxers, Sheila Yama, Allan Oaike, John Ume and Kendu Steven, will compete in the Boxing World Qualifying Tournament in Thailand from May 25 to June 2.
These are the final Olympic Games qualifying matches for boxing, with more than 500 athletes competing for 51 spots for Paris.
Locally, while most domestic competitions continue, key events taking place this month include two major fundraising events for Team PNG Trukai Fun Run Auction and the Prime Ministers Corporate Golf Challenge.
While the actual Trukai Fun Run event is scheduled for next month, two auctions will be held in Port Moresby and Lae on the 23rd and 24th, with the money raised going towards supporting Team PNG.
For PMs corporate golf, the Port Moresby leg will take place this Friday at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club, while Lae Golf Club will host the second leg on the 17th.
All proceeds raised will support Team PNG in their preparation for and participation in the Paris Olympic Games.
Pilai Bilong Yumi is our commentary column providing a perspective on important issues and matters in PNG sport.
