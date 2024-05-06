Fashion
'Garden of Time' Theme and Dress Code, Explained – NBC New York
Get ready for the Met Gala 2024 red carpet to look like a beautiful bouquet.
On May 6, the biggest and brightest stars will come out their most fantastic creations at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, the annual event organized by Anna Wintour and co-chairs Bad bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez And Chris Hemsworth will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: “The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion“, whose theme is “The garden of time”.
This means fans can expect to see a explosion of flowers and nature-inspired creations on the red carpet.
“This innovative exhibition will push the limits of our imagination,” museum CEO Max Hollein said in November. Vogue. “And invites us to discover the many facets of a work, to learn more about its history and, ultimately, to better appreciate its beauty.”
But before celebrities show off their flower power, keep reading to get the Met Gala 2024 details.
Celebrities Who Never Went to the Met Gala
What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?
This year's Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
However, this is not a reinvention of a Disney princess. It's about honoring clothes that are so fragile that they can never be worn again. Thus, these diaphanous fabrics and unique constructions are considered “sleeping beauties” in the museum archives.
As Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, said Vogue“It’s truly an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion.”
The exhibition will also have three main zones highlighting the elements of the Earth: Earth, Sea and Sky.
What inspired the 2024 Met Gala theme?
Fashion extravagance draws inspiration from everything from legendary designers to religion and futurism. But this year's Met Gala pays homage to the 1962 short story, “The Garden of Time,” written by author JG Ballard.
The book follows Count Axel and his wife as they listen to Mozart in their beautiful villa surrounded by a crystal flower garden. But outside their golden cage, an angry mob approaches their place of solitude. To keep the army at bay, Axel must go back in time by picking his flowers, one by one, until there is nothing left.
What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?
The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is “The Garden of Time,” which is inspired by the title of JG's short story. Although the theme can be interpreted in different ways, it is likely that we will see designs inspired by plants, flowers and other plants.
Flowers ? For spring? Well, yes, it will be groundbreaking at the Met Gala.
Who is organizing the 2024 Met Gala?
Joining cohosts Anna Wintour this year are Bad bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez And Chris Hemsworth. This will commemorate the Marvel actor's first appearance at the annual event, while also marking Bad Bunny's third appearance, the Euphoria actress' sixth and J.Lo's 14th.
How long will the fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum last?
The exhibition runs from May 10 to September 2.
According to ENCOUNTERthe show will feature approximately 250 garments and accessories, all visually connected through nature.
So expect to be transported, because the exhibition includes several sensory abilities, such as smelling hats with floral notes or touching walls embossed with embroidered fabrics. And get ready to contemplate the “illusion technique known as Pepper's ghost,” says the museum's website, which will show how the “hobbled skirt” restricted women's stride in the early 20th century.
In total, the exhibition will cover more than 400 years of fashion history and feature designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy and others. And pieces too fragile to be worn again, such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth dress, will be viewed via “animation, light projection, AI, CGI and other forms of sensory stimulation,” the website reads. of the museum.
“By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses,” Andrew said in a press release, “the exhibition aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally conceived with dynamism, dynamism and finally with life.
Over the years, the Met Gala has been the place where many great Hollywood couples have made their debut.
