June Foster is married: discover her wedding dress (PHOTOS)





June, June married! How to watch Watch Under the Mediterranean Bridge on Monday June 3 at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock. Catch him Bravo app. June Foster just got married to her current husband, Mackenzie Bettle, and she celebrated her special day in a stunning wedding dress. On May 5, the Under the Mediterranean Bridge alum celebrated her nuptials by hopping on her Instagram Stories to reveal some photos and videos from the occasion. First of all, we were blown away by the beautiful scenery of the event, which took place outdoors, seemingly on a hillside. Under twinkling lights spread above a dance floor, June took center stage to share a dance with her love, showing off her stunning wedding dress. Here's what you may have missed on Bravo: Bravo's new Sunday lineup: What's happening tonight Below Deck's Dylan Explains *That* Vanderpump Rules Cameo With Katie Maloney A Controversial Guest Returned Below Deck and Brought *A Lot* of 'Drama' At first glance, we were in love with what appeared to be a figure-hugging ivory dress with a beaded bodice and a high leg slit on the left side. Further on, in the June video, we got a closer look at the dress, which took our breath away even more. The bodice featured a bustier-style silhouette and boning with straps that elegantly highlighted June's cleavage. The back also featured a nice bustle with what appeared to be more beading and lace detailing. June teamed her statement dress with a slightly messy bun with face-framing pieces, perfectly accompaniment to the glamorous look. The blushing bride also appeared to wear white strappy heels for the occasion, creating a streamlined look. One word: magnificent! June Foster Engagement Details June first shared the news of her engagement to Bettle in May 2023. The former boater took to Instagram to share the exciting news on May 10. I never want to stop making memories with you, but this day will always be my favorite, she captioned a series of sweet photos and videos from the occasion. In the first photo, June and her man posed on a boat in Positano, Italy, smiling as June showed off her stunning engagement ring. In subsequent photos, June showed off her sparkling diamond square (and gorgeous white nails), kissing her then-fiancé in the final photo. A few boaters jumped into the comments section to share their excitement over the news, with Under the bridgeAesha Scott writes: Congratulations, beauty!!!! And Under the Mediterranean Bridge alum Julia D's Albert Pusey gushed, Congratulations, adding a heart emoji.

