Fashion
Funky Fashion Offers a Fun Look at Nonprofits
STORY AND PHOTOS BY KAREN BOSSICK
The crowd swelled as Eva Hatzenbuehler walked the catwalk showing off a stained glass-like dress made from broken CDs, a shawl made from duct tape thrown around her shoulders.
Women in the audience took out their cell phones to take photos while a man representing Men's Second Chance Living ripped off his yellow raincoat to reveal an action figure under his yellow-striped tie.
And high schooler Diesel Ward raised the volume through the roof as he made his way around the track, performing a few somersaults before squirming a bit in the name of Higher Ground.
|
Eight-year-old Christopher Crowder prepares to march on behalf of Far+Wise, which provides academic support for students from freshmen through high school and even college or trade school.
The roar of the crowd attending the second annual Funky Fashion Show and Fundraiser last week easily surpassed that of the crowd watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the lounge of the Limelight Hotel.
“This is a wonderful event to mark the season of giving: Idaho Gives,” said Crisis Hotline board member Berenice Crowder.
“Last year's show was awesome,” said Sonya Wilander, director of Men's Second Chance Living, a sober living home for those transitioning from rehab into society. “It’s a great way to give people another way to see some of the nonprofits in our community and raise a little money for them as well.” Of course, I'm a little nervous waiting to see what our models will wear this year! »
Many of the people on the show, like Hatzenbuehler and her cohort from Wood River High School's WATER environmental club, created their own fashion out of items like Christmas wrapping paper. Their presentation was on behalf of the Climate Action Coalition and the Building Materials Thrift Store to show how what some consider waste can be recycled.
|
Rob Cronin hosted the event, alongside Herbert Romero.
Charmaine McPherson made a colorful bell-bottom outfit from a bright striped fabric and Tricia Dunne found the appropriate wardrobe at The Advocates' Attic for her walk to benefit The Senior Connection.
Others created a wardrobe from colorful retro clothes that the fashion show's founder, Tammy Davis, had solicited from Valley thrift stores. And high school students Ytznel Pedraza, Natalie Zaragoza and Vera Lucia Gonzales were there to do makeup, curls and dress the models with jewelry collected from local flea markets.
Betty Grant, who represented The Senior Connection, spoke at top speed as she got excited about her make-out session. Then she came out onto the podium and began tossing her scarves and Captain Tennille-type hat to the audience in exaggerated gestures that elicited a chorus of laughter.
Rob Cronin, who volunteered as a host on behalf of Rixon + Cronin Real Estate, was a fashion statement in his own right, wearing a silky gold shirt accented with leopard spots, Elton John-style glasses, curly wig and elegant shoes decorated with embroidery. pattern between the toe and heel in brown leather.
|
This model represented the Blaine County Community Fund, which saved more than 500 families from eviction by providing them with rent and mediation, while injecting $1.5 million into the community.
In keeping with the theme, audience members were given 78 rpm records, such as hits from the 1920s and Al Hirt's Greatest Hits, to use as paddles to bid on fashion on behalf of the nonprofit organizations.
Sally Gillespie, executive director of the Spur Foundation, told the audience that her organization was founded in 2016 to increase impactful giving in the community and help nonprofits maximize their success.
“We are seeing a level of collaboration and impact that we have never seen before. Tonight is a good example of that collaboration as we ask questions like: How can we create well-being for everyone here? she says. “A community our size, as remote as we are, shouldn’t have what we were lucky enough to have – it’s because you care.” And something that never goes out of style is giving. »
The fashion show was barely over when Aubrey Cravens, who had walked the runway for Mountain Humane's Barkin' thrift store, began planning next year's fashion show.
|
One of Mens Second Chance Living's designs featured a colorful mix of contrasting patterns.
“I had so much fun,” she said. “I’m already taking notes. Bring dogs next year. Cats in backpacks…”
|
Sources
2/ https://eyeonsunvalley.com/Story_Reader/11669/Funky-Fashion-Offers-a-Fun-Look-at-Nonprofits/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Malaysia set to extend rate pause as ringgit outperforms peers
- Jyotika feels that her debut Bollywood film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' affected her career in Hindi cinema.
- Funky Fashion Offers a Fun Look at Nonprofits
- Google Cloud accidentally deletes UniSupers online accounts due to unprecedented configuration error | Superannuation
- Within the extreme right of Germany | BBC News
- A major earthquake hits Vanuatu 7NEWS
- PM Modi targets friends as his chair starts shaking, says Congress
- Kristen Stewart denounces Hollywood's complacency after directing a few films like 'Barbie'
- Peyton Ryan will write the final chapter in tennis
- Video interview with Tim Robbins on “Silo” and his long career: the actor's side
- Boos heard as Israeli Eden Golan performs at Eurovision dress rehearsal – Israel Culture
- Stormy Daniels speaks out (and Trump curses)