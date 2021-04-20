Dressing Like A Leader: Style Tips For Women In The Spotlight

Being a successful career woman comes with so many challenges. While nowadays there are more female leaders out there than ever before, things are still not easy for the ladies. If you wish to be a respected leader and be taken seriously by your colleagues, you need to dress the part. After all, creating the right impression is half of the battle. Luckily, there are so many fashion pieces and accessories you can use to look professional and stylish at the same time. Here are some fashion tricks you can use to create your signature look.

Stay comfortable

Being in the spotlight all the time is not easy, and it means you will have to make important decisions and stay active throughout the day. However, you won’t be able to accomplish this if you feel uncomfortable all the time. Surely, female bosses in movies always wear high heels and tight pencil skirts, but if you are constantly focused on whether you will trip somewhere or if everything is in its place, you will have a hard time concentrating on your work. Therefore, opt for clothes that are still professional and elegant, but comfortable as well. Instead of stilettoes opt for chunky heels, and find skirts and pants you don’t have to adjust every 15 minutes.

Dress for the occasion

Men have it easier, without a doubt. They can fit in almost anywhere with a nice button-down shirt and a pair of pants. Women have more options, which is great on one hand, but on the other one opens a lot of possibilities for showing up overdressed or underdressed. As a businesswoman, you need to be ready to transition from a formal meeting with the company partners to a get-together with co-workers effortlessly. Therefore, make sure you wear versatile pieces that can be easily mixed and matched with other items to create different looks. A white blouse with a nice pair of pants can become formal wear if you add a blazer to the combo. Afterward, just lose the blazer, change your shoes and you are ready to grab a drink with colleagues. Dresses can also be used to change looks. A pair of high heels and gemstone earrings can turn every dress into an elegant piece. Just hop over to this site and find an amazing selection of gemstone jewelry. On the other hand, take off your fancy jewelry, switch to flats and you can pick your kid from school, have drinks with your friends, or do some shopping.

Invest in quality pieces

Instead of spending a ton of money on a bunch of cheap items, invest more in just a couple of staple pieces. As a successful businesswoman, you need to wear fashion pieces that represent your power and status, and you cannot do that with a stretched-out shirt or washed-out pants. Fashion is an investment, and you should get your money’s worth. However, make sure you stick with pieces that can be mixed and matched easily.

Keep it covered!

In the business world, you need to stay classy. Therefore, make sure you reveal as little skin as possible. If you wear a skirt that ends just below your knee, combine it with a top that is not revealing. Open-toed shoes are a no-no, as well as short skirts and anything with cleavage. To add a touch of glamour and style to your outfits, accessorize them with fancy sunglasses, elegant jewelry pieces, gorgeous bags, or interesting belts. You can be sexy and flirty without revealing anything, just be careful how you combine your items. You should look like you have the corner office, not work the corner.

With these fashion tips in mind, you will be able to dress like a leader and take the business world by storm.