North East sinks deeper into poverty under Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

The current Prime Minister may go out of his way to claim that he runs the country differently from his predecessors, but there is a striking similarity between their two Prime Ministerial positions.

Under them, in fact in the last eight years of Conservative rule, more and more people in the North East are living in poverty.

Shocking new figures released today show that 51,000 more children are living in poverty in the region than in 2014/15. At 26%, this is the largest increase in the country during this period.

The same analysis, released today by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty coalition, estimates that nearly 190,000, or 35% of babies, children and young people live below the poverty line in the region. Nearly one in seven of them comes from a working household.

In the UK, 4.2 million children live below the poverty line in 2021/22. This equates to 29% nationwide.

But today’s report found that of the twenty UK parliamentary seats that have seen the biggest increases in child poverty since 2014/15, six of them are in the North East. They include Redcar, Sedgefield, Darlington and Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, four constituents with a Tory MP.

The report uses figures for the year ending March 2022 and therefore does not take into account the period when the cost of living crisis and soaring inflation took hold, meaning that the situation is getting worse. is undoubtedly aggravated.

Leigh Elliott, chief executive of the charity Children North East, called these statistics shameful when we have the resources and capacity as a country to address them.

Tracey Herrington, Director of Thrive Teesside, added: Behind every one of these statistics is a child whose family has seen the gap between what he has and what he needs to get by get even bigger. more, and those whose opportunities have been restricted as a result.

Of course, leveling up can’t change things overnight. Long-term projects are needed to really change the economy and society of our regions. For this to make a meaningful and permanent difference, band-aid solutions are not the answer.

But for a long time, these numbers have been going in the wrong direction. More and more families are struggling, working parents are turning to food banks for the first time in their lives, and as a result pressure is mounting on schools to do more than just educate our children whose they need to keep students warm and fed.

And it is those in the Northeast who continue to suffer the most and the gap with the South continues to widen.

Leveling up was never properly defined, presumably to facilitate the debate about success or failure. But one thing is clear, this can never succeed as more and more people in the North East are pushed into poverty.

Until this problem is solved, it has failed.