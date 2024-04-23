Connect with us

PM Modi reiterates grip of 'Mangalsutra theft' at Aligarh rally: Congress wants to take gold from mothers and sisters

PM Modi reiterates grip of 'Mangalsutra theft' at Aligarh rally: Congress wants to take gold from mothers and sisters

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the Congress would steal gold from mothers and sisters if voted to power. The remarks made at an election rally in Aligarh echoed claims made on the Congress manifesto on Sunday. contacted the Electoral Commission to seek action against this seriously and ridiculously objectionable statement.

I want to warn my compatriots. Congress and the INDI Alliance have their eyes on your income and property. The 'Shehzada' of the Congress says that if its government comes to power, it will investigate who earns how much, who owns how many properties… Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is “stree dhan”, it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now the eyes of these people are on the “Mangalsutra” of women. Their intention is to steal gold from mothers and sisters…” the Prime Minister reiterated at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi dubbed it “Maovadi” or communist way of thinking and warned the people of Aligarh that such a policy had already ruined many countries.

“If you have an ancestor's house in your village and you also bought a small apartment in your town for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two from you… This same policy as the Congress party and the INDI alliance want to implement it in India,” he added.

The Congress also approached the Election Commission on Monday seeking appropriate action against the Prime Minister irrespective of the person's status. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi flagged 16 issues, including the use of religious symbols during campaigning and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat.

“It has always been his (PM Modi's) tactic to divide. How to take the country forward is important. Leaving that aside, he is talking about Hindu-Muslims, Scheduled Castes and other backward castes. He is doing it all this for votes, not for the benefit of the country,” said party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With contributions from agencies)

Published: April 22, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

