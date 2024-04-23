PM Modi reiterates grip of 'Mangalsutra theft' at Aligarh rally: Congress wants to take gold from mothers and sisters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the Congress would steal gold from mothers and sisters if voted to power. The remarks made at an election rally in Aligarh echoed claims made on the Congress manifesto on Sunday. contacted the Electoral Commission to seek action against this seriously and ridiculously objectionable statement.

I want to warn my compatriots. Congress and the INDI Alliance have their eyes on your income and property. The 'Shehzada' of the Congress says that if its government comes to power, it will investigate who earns how much, who owns how many properties… Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is “stree dhan”, it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now the eyes of these people are on the “Mangalsutra” of women. Their intention is to steal gold from mothers and sisters…” the Prime Minister reiterated at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi dubbed it “Maovadi” or communist way of thinking and warned the people of Aligarh that such a policy had already ruined many countries.

“If you have an ancestor's house in your village and you also bought a small apartment in your town for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two from you… This same policy as the Congress party and the INDI alliance want to implement it in India,” he added.

The Congress also approached the Election Commission on Monday seeking appropriate action against the Prime Minister irrespective of the person's status. A delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi flagged 16 issues, including the use of religious symbols during campaigning and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat.

“It has always been his (PM Modi's) tactic to divide. How to take the country forward is important. Leaving that aside, he is talking about Hindu-Muslims, Scheduled Castes and other backward castes. He is doing it all this for votes, not for the benefit of the country,” said party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With contributions from agencies)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 22, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

