Is Imran Khan living a luxurious life in prison? Atta Tarar explains





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was living a luxurious life in jail.

The former prime minister has three bedrooms, a kitchen and access to exercise equipment, among other amenities desired by the detained leader, Tarrar said.

The minister said the PTI was actively seeking the revocation of the country's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status with the European Union (EU). The GSP+ status, launched in 2014 and recently extended to 2027, grants Pakistan favorable trade conditions, including duty-free or minimal duty exports to the European market, to promote good governance and sustainable development.

Minister Tarar alleged that PTI spokespersons, supposedly receiving directives from incarcerated party members, are orchestrating a scheme to undermine Pakistan's GSP+ status. He said PTI's criticism of the government's treatment of its founder, Imran Khan, in prison serves as a pretext for their efforts to jeopardize the country's trade privileges.

Furthermore, Tarar accused the PTI of engaging in a plot to destabilize Pakistan's economy, citing PTI's alleged correspondence with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as evidence. He highlighted the incumbent government's commitment to economic recovery and lambasted the PTI for allegedly prioritizing political gain over national interests.

In response to Tarar's claims, a PTI spokesperson categorically denied any intention to ask the EU to revoke Pakistan's GSP+ status, dismissing the allegations as baseless and accusing Tarar of spreading lies. The spokesperson highlighted PTI's commitment to national prosperity and defended Imran Khan's role in facilitating the IMF program, attributing delays to the incompetence of previous administrations.

The exchange highlights escalating tensions between the ruling government and the opposition party, with both camps trading accusations amid growing economic challenges. As Pakistan faces critical problems including inflation and unemployment, political discord continues to cast a shadow over efforts to steer the country toward stability and growth.

Asked about the ban on X (former Twitter) in Pakistan, the information minister said the platform was not banned and people were using it.

We cross-checked his statement and X is still not accessible in Pakistan without a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

