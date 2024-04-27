Unveiling new business opportunities in the sports fashion sector

HONG KONG, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Phase 3 of Global Sources Hong Kong 2024 officially opened today, bringing together two shows Global Sources Sports & Outdoor and Global Sources Fashion. The event will continue until April 30 at AsiaWorld-Expo. With the growing popularity of health consciousness globally, the sports and outdoor industry is witnessing explosive growth, providing huge market prospects. To meet the pressing supply needs of buyers around the world, the April 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows introduces a new show to the lineup. Global Sources Sports & Outdoor presents high quality, fashionable, technological and environmentally friendly sports and outdoor products and clothing. Asia. This includes equipment for camping, fitness, water sports, outdoor activities, as well as sports clothing and accessories.



Global Sources Sports & Outdoor, together with Global Sources Fashion, presents nearly 1,000 stands and more than 50,000 products, creating a unique sports fashion sourcing platform.



Global Sources Fashion presents the most personalized and design-conscious fashion products, as well as popular eco-friendly clothing, fashion bags and accessories. International suppliers of fashion clothing and accessories from countries such as India And Vietnam were specially invited to showcase their highly distinctive fashion products and crafts, injecting new design concepts and creativity into the event. It provides buyers with a wider range of choices and a richer sourcing experience. Global Sources Fashion aims to promote global trade and cultural exchange in the fashion industry and make positive contributions to the sustainable development of the industry.

John Kao, Global Sources Vice President for Hong Kong and Overseas Exhibitions, said: "Global Sources Hong Kong Exhibitions are poised to capture market trends with the timely launch of the Sports & Outdoor Exhibition, thereby seizing the booming opportunities in the sports and leisure industry. It aims to bring together high-quality suppliers to target the global buyer market. »

The sports carnival breaks traditional exhibition formats and hosts on-site events in conjunction with PURE

The exhibition has specially set up a sports carnival in Hall 5, aiming to provide buyers with a new exhibition experience through a series of themed sports and outdoor activities and competitions. Breaking away from the traditional exhibition format, the zone offers games such as basketball, air hockey, smart bike, darts and table football. Buyers can enjoy the fun of sports during entertaining competitions while gaining a deeper insight into the functionality and practicality of sports and outdoor products. Through immersive experiences, it provides exhibitors and buyers with a more intuitive and interactive communication platform, allowing them to experience the charm of a healthy lifestyle and the excitement of outdoor products.

To complement this theme, the third phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will host a series of professional forums, focusing on the theme of “revolutionizing fashion technology through design, ESG and retail”. Industry experts and academics were invited to discuss the future direction of the sector and share their perspectives on the market and the current situation of international trade. During the expo, premium fitness center PURE will offer InBody checks, chair yoga experiences and sharing sessions. Detailed InBody Checks allow participants to get more information about their health from experts, while Chair Yoga offers traditional poses supported by chairs, guided by professional yoga instructors. This event not only allows buyers to understand and experience the latest sports and outdoor products, but also allows them to actively participate in health and fitness practices.

The camping craze is sweeping the world

As the global camping craze continues, the show features a dedicated camping and leisure zone, showcasing a wide range of popular products including camping equipment, outdoor furniture and outdoor energy storage . At the same time, the exhibition also follows outdoor sports fashion trends, presenting sportswear combining fashion, technology and sports elements. These garments not only use environmentally friendly materials in line with ESG principles, but also lead the new trend of green sports fashion by inspiring new visual and clothing experiences, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and environmental concepts .

Trend Spotlight: Unveils New Fashion Color Trends with PANTONE

The show installed a special color trend spotlight in Hall 11, aiming to inspire the creativity of designers and buyers through the display and application of colors. To better lead fashion trends, Global Sources Fashion has once again partnered with PANTONE, the world's leading color institute, to present and interpret fashion color trends for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. The area features exceptional product designs that apply selected Pantone colors to various fashion items. This helps buyers and exhibitors to closely observe and experience the use of color in fashion products, and understand how to improve the attractiveness of products through color combinations and variations. It also guides color fashion trends.

At the Trend Forecasting Conference, PANTONE will release the Fashion Color Outlook for Spring/Summer 2025, revealing the secrets of the season's color trends, providing valuable insights and guidance to industry professionals of fashion. Through this sharing of color trends, buyers and exhibitors can better understand market trends, as well as predict and plan future product development and marketing strategies.

Focus on sustainable growth and ESG principles

As a leading international O2O business platform and event organizer, Global Sources maintains a strong commitment to sustainability, as evidenced by the integration of sustainable practices into various aspects of the event. By optimizing the exhibition process, reducing carbon footprint and improving digital services, Global Sources has strengthened its sustainable sourcing practices, setting a new benchmark for professional trading platforms and driving the development of the industry.

This year, Global Sources is launching a new “Show Genie” feature in its mobile app, which includes electronic badges and interactive maps for use at our shows, as well as the ability to add notes to exhibitors. These features aim to improve the overall sourcing experience, allowing buyers to effectively plan their visits in advance and navigate show floors more easily. Exhibitors, on the other hand, can leverage this feature to drive on-site traffic and expand their online exhibiting opportunities.

Additionally, the show serves as a platform to showcase a wide range of green, low-carbon and eco-friendly products that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, allowing visitors to experience intuitively the practical applications of sustainable development in the world. fashion and leisure industries. The show invites industry experts and academics to share their ideas on environmental protection, social responsibility and sustainable sourcing, thereby promoting discussions on the future development of the industry.

About global sources

Global Sources is an internationally renowned B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global commerce for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers from around the world with tailored solutions and trusted market information through trade shows, digital platforms, magazines and events. Global Sources' unique online-to-offline (O2O) services have successfully provided efficient and convenient business services to over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

