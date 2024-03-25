Vocational training must be linked to employment needs: Effendy





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said vocational education and training must be linked to employment needs, both in industries and businesses. Speaking at the Presidential Palace on Monday after attending a meeting with President Joko Widodo on education and employment, he said there should be interoperability and integration between vocational education and training in upstream level. The minister also highlighted the need to prepare a workforce capable of being globally competitive. According to him, Monday's meeting was held as part of the follow-up to President Widodo's directive to strengthen major economic and employment projects for the next 10 years. On the same occasion, the Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, said that for the connection to work well, one of the measures taken by the government is to build employment information systems. “Alhamdulillah (Thank God), Regulation Number 5 of 2024 of the Minister of Manpower on Labor Market Information System has been issued,” she added. Regarding vocational education and training, she referred to Presidential Regulation Number 68 of 2022 on the Revitalization of Vocational Education and Training. She said that in the regulation the need for a labor market information system was highlighted. She said her ministry has built a labor market information system called SIAPkerja. Fauziyah further said that during the period 2024-2027, his ministry will strengthen labor market information and skills system transformation for market flexibility. “We are strengthening the labor market information platform through a replanning of the system architecture and analytical processes that create labor market information. Then there is a market information system work that is inclusive to support the skills tracking system,” she added. The minister expressed hope that education and training would help meet the needs of the labor market at home and abroad. Related news: Green jobs provide opportunities for vocational school graduates

News on the same subject: The ministry is preparing 5 aid programs for vocational high schools Translator: Benardy Ferdiansyah, Raka Adji

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/309264/vocational-training-must-be-connected-to-employment-needs-effendy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos