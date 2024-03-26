“Encryption test among costliest cases” – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer on Monday termed the encryption case one of the costliest cases in Pakistan's history as witnesses were even brought from abroad to every hearing.

Lawyer Salman Safdar said this while continuing his arguments in the appeal against the conviction of Mr Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the 6th day on Monday before a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

He said some witnesses were working in foreign missions and were made to record their testimony before the investigation team and the court on several occasions, which resulted in huge expenditure of money on the part of the State for their travel expenses.

Lawyer Safdar described the encryption case as one of the most expensive cases in the country.

Imrans' lawyer says the original copy of the cable is in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; PTI expresses lack of confidence in Justice Farooq

During the proceedings, the lawyer claimed that the original code was still in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He read the testimony of the custodian of the file at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support his assertions.

He said the officials concerned during cross-examination explained that the cipher was received from the Pakistani mission in Washington and they decoded the original encrypted message, prepared copies for authorized persons and transmitted the message to them .

The copy sent to Mr Khan, however, never returned, the prosecution said.

This means that the original figure is still at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? » asked Justice Aurangzeb.

Justice Farooq asked whether copies sent to authorized officials were considered originals. He also sought assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the mechanism for handling sensitive diplomatic cables.

Advocate Safdar argued that the custodian of the file, during cross-examination, had further revealed that the figure sent to the then army chief Qamar Bajwa had returned after a very long time.

Last week, the court ordered the Adiala prison superintendent to submit the record of visits by lawyer Abdul Rehman, who had cross-examined witnesses on behalf of Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi.

The court was informed that the file had not been submitted.

The CJ expressed his displeasure and summoned Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat. The court ordered him to appear on each court date.

Prison authorities submitted the report as the court was about to adjourn.

CJ Farooq reminded them that they would not appear in a civil court as there is a proper mechanism for filing reports/comments which must be followed.

The hearing was adjourned to Tuesday (today).

Challenge requested

Meanwhile, the PTI central committee has expressed no confidence in Chief Justice Farooq, demanding his recusal in cases related to the party's founding president Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a core committee meeting, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the core committee had expressed serious reservations over the conduct of the IHC chief justice, who heard all the cases involving Imran Khan despite their concerns.

He said the committee had asked Justice Farooq not to participate in any hearing on Imran Khan's cases.

He pointed out that the core committee was very concerned over the slow pace of hearings in the cases against Imran Khan, alleging that the government was making all efforts to delay decisions.

Further, he said, they had decided to register FIRs against PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, adding that some people had tried to register a complaint on Monday, but the police had obstructed it.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Hasan pointed out that Mr Sanaullah, in all three of his interviews, was quoted as saying that Imran Khan should be eliminated, while Ms Aurangzeb was also making similar statements. He said it was unfortunate that FIRs were not registered.

He added that if the police did not change their attitude, they would move the courts in this regard.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 26, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1823840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos