Overcomes financial pressure – The New York Times





Donald Trump has 10 days to post $175 million bail in his New York civil fraud case. After that, he could have to pay the entire fine in this case: almost half a billion dollars.

Could this situation affect his presidential campaign? Yes it's possible. I'll explain how to do this in today's newsletter, answering four questions from The Mornings staff.

What are the basic details of this case?

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and the Trump Organization in 2022. She accused them of committing widespread fraud over a decade by inflating property values, sometimes as much as $2 billion a year. year.

The net effect, James said, was essentially that Trump was able to obtain loans and insurance policies at more favorable rates than he was otherwise entitled to. A judge agreed and ordered Trump to pay $454 million, the equivalent of his total ill-gotten gains, plus any interest he allegedly paid. Trump insisted that because his lenders had not been stiffed, there had been no casualties and that he considered the ruling corrupt.

Yesterday, an appeals court said the state would accept a much lower bond, $175 million, while it considered whether to uphold the judge's findings.

Trump tried, but failed, to offer a $454 million bond before the appeals court intervened Monday. Is it likely he can get the smaller bond?

Trump told reporters Monday in Manhattan that he would be able to post bail. There is no independent way to verify that he has sufficient liquidity, and if he decides to seek an outside company to provide the bond, he will still need to provide a large amount of cash and other investments as collateral to guarantee it, and in a short time.

However, the amount is less than half what it was before, so it will almost certainly be easier now. And some legal experts view the appeals court's ruling as evidence that the court can reduce the $454 million judgment set by Judge Arthur F. Engoron.

Trump's legal problems are serious. So far, however, they do not appear to have affected his 2024 campaign. He became the presumptive nominee in a rout. Why might this case be different?

This case goes to the heart of his identity and public image, unlike criminal cases. The risk of having his bank accounts frozen, or even one of his assets seized, affects him psychologically and immediately. That's part of why he insisted that reducing bond requirements was a victory.

Trump was in another courtroom in New York yesterday, where a judge set April 15 as the start date for Trump's criminal trial, accused of falsifying business records to hide secret money payments in the 2016 election. Even if he is convicted in this case, he is unlikely to be sent to prison before Election Day. Additionally, the question of how he ran his business, by James' account, is likely to become a political stick for President Biden's allies. For his part, Trump describes it all as overreach by his political opposition.

What should people pay attention to now?

The appeals court will likely take several months to review Trump's fraud judgment and punishment, based on what it said Monday. If they uphold this decision, then Trump will have to hand over nearly half a billion dollars. Otherwise, he will paint this as an attack on an overzealous judge and attorney general.

Trump's social media company, which runs Truth Social, reached a deal last week to become a publicly traded company, and it remains an open question whether he will attempt to use his stake in that deal to acquire a obligation to another company.

For now, Trump's reprieve in the civil fraud case is temporary.

Read more about TrumpLAtest NewsBaltimore Bridge CollapseIsrael-Hamas WarOpinions

Dobbs did not resolve the issue of abortion in America; it only led to more cases, like the Supreme Court's case regarding medication abortions, write Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw.

Biden and the United States should make living longer, healthier lives a national priority, argues Ashwin Vasan.

Here's a column by Paul Krugman on Obamacare.

Plastic: Restaurants are full of fake flowers. Meet a responsible man.

Aging: To live beyond 100, eat less, says an Italian expert who believes false fasting is the key to longevity.

Bias: A Black couple who claimed their home appraisal was biased because of their race won a settlement and changes to company policy.

Health: Are you uncomfortably bloated after a flight? Here are some tips to ease your pain.

The big read: Bill Ackman is a hedge fund manager who became famous on Twitter. He now wields even more power.

Lives Lived: Lisa Lane was a two-time United States women's chess champion and the first chess player to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She protested gender inequality in sports, although many focused more on her appearance than her abilities. Lane died at age 90.

SPORTS

College basketball: Caitlin Clark and Iowa escaped an upset against West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16 with a 64-54 victory.

MLB: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has denied any knowledge of illegal gambling through his former interpreter. I am beyond shocked, Ohtani said at a press conference.

ARTS AND IDEAS

Not Viral: The Last Dinner Party is trying to get famous the old-fashioned way. The group quickly built a following by touring and putting on meticulously planned theatrical shows. They ignored the temptation to seek fame online.

The band have become Britain's hottest new band, writes Alex Marshall. They're playing a concert in New York today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/26/briefing/trump-legal-cases-presidential-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos