China's Xi Jinping meets US business leaders – The Diplomat

Chinese nationalist leader Xi Jinping called for closer trade relations with the United States during a meeting Wednesday with top U.S. business executives. The Beijing meeting came against a backdrop of steadily improving relations that had fallen to the lowest level in years.

Xi highlighted the mutually beneficial economic ties between the world's two largest economies, despite heavy U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and Washington's accusations of undue influence from the Communist Party, unfair trade barriers and theft of intellectual property.

[T]China-US relations are one of the most important bilateral relations in the world. Whether China and the United States maintain cooperative or confrontational relations will affect the well-being of the Chinese and American people and the future of humanity, Xi said. by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi also sought to counter the narrative that China's economic momentum has dissipated. China's economy has struggled to recover from severe self-imposed restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it did not lift until late 2022. But Xi stressed that China had the one of the highest growth rates among major economies and contributed around 30% to GDP. global economic growth in 2023.

Among those attending the meeting was Stephen A. Schwarzman, a billionaire and director of the investment firm Blackstone.

Trade and tariffs have drawn increasing attention in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, and the Biden administration has shown little sign of moderating punitive measures against Chinese imports imposed by its predecessor and presumed rival in the November polls, Donald Trump.

U.S. officials have renewed concerns about Chinese industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the resulting impact on U.S. workers and businesses. As proof, they cite China's huge trade surplus, which rose to more than $279 billion last year, its lowest level in about a decade.

Following the meeting, the U.S.-China Business Council said in a statement that it was honored to have a dialogue with China's top leader to discuss our concerns about declining trade, investment and business confidence, as well as our desire to help improve the situation. engagement and trade between our two countries.

We highlighted the importance of rebalancing China's economy by increasing consumption and encouraged the government to further address long-standing concerns about cross-border data flows, government procurement, better protection of intellectual property rights and improved regulatory transparency and predictability, the Washington-based council said. said. Its president, Craig Allen, was among the guests who met Xi.

China's economy is mired in a housing market crisis in which builders struggle under mountains of debt and buyers pay off loans for apartments that may never be completed. Other issues, such as an aging population and high youth unemployment, are prompting China's leaders to rely more on boosting manufacturing exports to offset weak domestic demand.

At the same time, many foreign companies, including Apple, rely on China-based manufacturers as key links in their supply chains, alongside the country's 1.3 billion consumers for a high percentage of their global sales.

China's once highly aggressive tone toward the United States has softened in recent months, particularly since Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November. Officials such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited China, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to travel there again to meet with senior leaders next month.

But Xi's administration has maintained a hard line on issues it considers its core interests. These include its claims to almost the entire South China Sea, the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, a close US ally, and its authoritarian rule over peripheral regions such as Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

An ardent nationalist and son of one of the founders of the People's Republic, Xi appears determined to maintain tight control of the party while attracting foreign investment to support the economy.

The respective successes of the two countries are an opportunity for each other, Xi was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry. As long as the two sides regard each other as partners and show mutual respect, coexist peacefully and cooperate to achieve win-win results, China-US relations will improve.