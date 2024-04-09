Politics
Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire
Turkey said Tuesday it was imposing trade restrictions on Israel affecting a range of products until Israel declares a ceasefire in Gaza.
The restrictions cover trade in 54 categories, including iron, steel, cement, aviation fuel and fertilizers.
The move comes a day after Israel blocked a Turkish request to carry out an airdrop of aid to Gaza. Several countries have carried out aid drops to try to counter what humanitarian organizations have said is a lack of adequate access to deliver much-needed aid through land crossings.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz pledged to respond with parallel measures against Turkey, saying Israel would not respond to violence and extortion.
Katz posted on X that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is sacrificing the economic interests of the Turkish people to support Hamas assassins in Gaza.
Following ceasefire talks in Cairo attended by US, Israeli, Hamas and Qatar officials, the Hamas militant group was studying the latest proposal for a halt to fighting coupled with the release of hostages held in Gaza .
The proposal calls for a six-week ceasefire, the release of some hostages in Gaza, Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, an increase in humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza and the return of Palestinians displaced in the northern part of the country. Gaza strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he had received a detailed report on the Cairo talks.
We are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and complete victory over Hamas, Netanyahu said. “This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of terrorist battalions. It will happen. There is a date.
The United States immediately reprimanded Netanyahu. A Pentagon spokeswoman said: “We have been very clear that we do not support operations in Rafah. »
“We want to see a credible plan for how they will conduct their operations there,” given “substantial” humanitarian concerns about more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there, deputy press secretary said from the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh. We have not seen their official plan presented. »
The White House described the negotiations as serious.
“We are now at the point that a proposal has been presented to Hamas and we are awaiting Hamas' response,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “Now it will be up to Hamas to survive.”
Kirby declined to discuss details of the proposed deal, adding that “it would be one of the surest ways to torpedo this.”
The back-and-forth negotiations over a ceasefire and the release of hostages, coupled with the threat of a protracted war, came days after US President Joe Biden warned Netanyahu of the possibility of a change in American support for the Israeli war effort.
Biden demanded that Israel immediately allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged war zone to help starving Palestinians and allow its negotiators to reach an immediate ceasefire.
Biden's demands came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven international aid workers who were trying to deliver food to Gaza.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reinforced that message in a phone call Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said.
Austin discussed the need to significantly increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the Israeli military's investigation into the strike that killed workers at the aid group World Central Kitchen.
Minister Gallant provided details on the IDF withdrawal from parts of Gaza and the future of Israel's campaign against Hamas, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement. Secretary Austin expressed his commitment to supporting the unconditional return of all hostages and expressed hope that ongoing negotiations would result in a pause in hostilities.
Kirby said on Sunday: “We have seen more than 300 [humanitarian aid] trucks are entering Gaza, and that is progress. But obviously we need to see this number increase, and we need to see it maintained to truly address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. »
Israeli officials are also expected to visit the White House in the coming days to hear U.S. concerns about a possible Israeli offensive on Rafah.
“We do not support a major ground operation in Rafah,” Kirby said. We also see no signs that a ground operation of this magnitude is imminent, or that these troops [moved out of Khan Younis] are repositioned for this type of ground operation.
Hamas is believed to still be holding around 100 hostages in Gaza, among around 250 it captured during its shock October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.
As of mid-February, 112 hostages had been freed, most during a week-long ceasefire in November, while another 36 are believed to have died or been killed in Gaza during six months of fighting .
Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says the Israeli counter-offensive has killed more than 33,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children. The Israeli military says that total includes thousands of militants killed.
Some information for this report was provided by Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/turkey-imposes-trade-restrictions-on-israel-until-gaza-cease-fire/7562439.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire
- UK weather: Hundreds of flood warnings in place across the UK, winds of up to 65mph expected to pose a risk to life
- Sympathizer contradicts 50 years of Vietnam War stories
- How did high school football talent in Utah become so good? Desert News
- Google's new AI video generator is more HR than Hollywood
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, and no tsunami warning
- Xi meets Russian foreign minister-Xinhua
- JCB billionaire and Brexit champion retires from House of Lords
- How Shohei Ohtani's hitting is changing for the Dodgers
- There is hope for new Alzheimer's disease drugs, but there are also concerns about availability.
- Security measures at Imran Khan prison cost 1.2 million per month: report