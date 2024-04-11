San Francisco Mayor London Breed set to visit China – NBC Bay Area





San Francisco Mayor London Breed is preparing for an official trip to China, looking for more business and maybe a few pandas. The multi-city tour is expected to increase tourism and boost business as many leave the city due to crime and the lasting impacts of the pandemic. “We view this as an extraordinary opportunity for the future of San Francisco,” Breed said Wednesday. Breed's goal, she said, is to bring pandas back to the San Francisco Zoo, increase relations with China and boost tourism with the goal of becoming a driving force for innovation and economic leadership. “Our goal is to make major deals and make San Francisco meaningful to China and let them know that we are open to the trade relationships that might result from that,” Breed said. The week-long trip begins Saturday and will include a group of local Asian businesses and community leaders. Breed was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit last year to the APEC summit. Breed said she is also looking to expand air routes to attract more visitors to downtown, including Chinatown. “We like to encourage them to come to Chinatown,” said Tane Chan, owner of the Wok Shop. “We can also promote our Chinatown because we are the single largest Chinese community outside of China.” Chan has owned the Wok Shop in Chinatown for 57 years and said increasing tourism was essential for businesses to survive. “We depend on local residents on this side because we are a vibrant, vibrant community,” Chan said. Breed said she also wants international brands and technology to come to San Francisco. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce is excited about any potential growth that could have lasting impacts. “This is very good news,” said Harlan Wong of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. “As we all know, it is not just Chinatown, but the city itself that needs greater economic growth.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/san-francisco-mayor-london-breed-china-visit/3505962/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos