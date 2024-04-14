Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in Pyongyang in highest-level talks in years





BEIJING A senior Chinese official reaffirmed ties with North Korea during a meeting Saturday with the country's leader Kim Jong Un in the capital Pyongyang, Chinese state media reported, part of the highest-level talks between the allies in years. The visit by Zhao Leji, third in the ruling Communist Party and speaker of the ceremonial parliament, comes as North Korea has missile firing tests to intimidate South Korea and its ally, the United States. Xinhua news agency reported that Zhao told Kim at the meeting concluding his three-day visit that China, the North's biggest source of economic aid and diplomatic support, hoped to further develop ties. , but made no mention of the political situation in the North. peninsula or region. The Korean Central News Agency, which is responsible for North Korea, also confirmed the meeting on Sunday and said Kim held unspecified discussions with Zhao on strengthening multifaceted exchanges and cooperation and other important issues of mutual interest. KCNA said the Chinese delegation left the country later Saturday. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, China and North Korea have been good neighbors and strive together to achieve a common destiny and development level, Zhao was quoted as saying by Xinhua. China fought on behalf of the reclusive communist state against the United States and other countries during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, and in recent years helped prop up its weak economy, allegedly in violation of sanctions. the UN in response to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program that Beijing had implemented. approved. Zhao met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae on Thursday and discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation in all fields, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported. North Korea closed its borders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid reports of a major outbreak and food shortages. Zhao's visit to North Korea marked the first bilateral exchange involving a member of China's Politburo Standing Committee since the start of the pandemic. Before the outbreak, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held two summits in 2019. North Korea and China are expected to have several exchanges this year to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. North Korea has sought to strengthen cooperation with Beijing and Russia amid a standoff with the United States and South Korea over its missile launches and nuclear program. Kim visited Russia in September for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States, South Korea and others accuse North Korea of ​​providing conventional weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for advanced weapon technologies and other media. China has refused to criticize the Russian invasion and has accused the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow, but says it will not provide direct military support to Moscow. __ AP writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed from Seoul, South Korea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/04/13/china-north-korea-talks/c770454c-f98d-11ee-9506-c8544e5c9d86_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos