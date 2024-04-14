“I will tell the truth”: Donald Trump agrees to testify in the secret trial of Stormy Daniels, as he has just discovered





Ahead of Stormy Daniels' secret trial in Manhattan, former President Donald Trump vowed to defend himself, saying he would testify Monday and tell the truth.

And the truth is that there are no cases. They have no record,” he said.

Calling the trial an illegitimate witch hunt, Trump said it was a scam and election interference by the Biden administration.

This trial is of historic importance since it is the first time that a former American president has been tried for a crime.

Everything you need to know about silent testing

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, charged Trump with 34 felonies of fabricating business records to conceal a single payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, reportedly paid $130,000 to keep Daniels quiet about her allegations that she had an affair with Trump.

The former US president has pleaded not guilty and denies having a relationship with Daniels.

Trump could spend up to 136 years in prison or pay $170,000 in fines if convicted on all 34 counts in the case.

The GOP leader is also poised to break the silence imposed on him by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. According to the order, Trump is barred from speaking about a number of witnesses, court aides and prosecutors.

Trump says he 'just found' evidence in hush money case

On Wednesday, Trump posted a letter on Truth Social believed to have been signed by the ex-porn star in 2018.

Daniels said in the letter that she never had a sexual relationship with Trump. It read: I am not denying this affair because I received hush money, as reported by foreign tabloids. I deny this affair because it never happened.

Daniels recently claimed she was forced to sign the letter, which is part of the reason she criticized Trump.

The ex-porn star said she dismissed reports of sexual relations with Trump because of a nondisclosure agreement and that she signed the statement because the parties involved “gave the felt like I had no choice,” AP reported last month.

