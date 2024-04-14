Spiders continue successful outdoor season with big results at Larry Ellis Invitational





Princeton, NJ The University of Richmond track and field program capped off the weekend with another successful meet as a group of Spiders traveled to the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton. The team continues to win big races against some of the best competition in the country and improves week after week in all events. Virginia Beringer , Elke Van der Westhuizen , Gabrielle Cummings And Morgan Lyon put in an impressive performance in the 4×400 relay and took 1stplace finish at 3:46.90. A group from Delaware fell behind the Spiders in 2NLplace, finishing almost 5 seconds behind Richmond, the largest time margin in the event among all teams. Virginia Beringer also dominated the 400m with another 1stplace marking. She beat 34 other athletes with a time of 56.72. Nina Lavelle followed close behind and finished in 4th placeeat 57.62. Gabrielle Cummings has had an incredible freshman year and has expanded on her success along the way. Cummings took the 8efinish in the 100 meter sprint at 12:29. The event pool contained 41 participants. Elke Van der Westhuizen had a strong performance in the 200 meters, finishing 4theplace among 31 other runners. She crossed the finish line at 24:44. Nina Lavelle took 8eplace after Van der Westhuizen at 24.98. Caroline Donohoe led Richmond on Friday in the 800m with the 7efinish at 2:07.13. This is a personal record for the second year. Madison Trippett And Dylan Miller On Saturday the Spiders represented well in the 800m. Trippett finished in 3rdwith a personal best of 2:08.28, while Miller finished close behind in 6ewith a time of 2:15.90. Returning on Friday, Trippett ran an excellent 1500 meters with a score of 4:21.66 to take fifth place.eplace. On the men's side of action, Jordan Bendura led the group with a strong performance in the 5K. Bendura closed the distance with the 10eplace finish at 14:17.92, a personal record for the senior cross country member. Next, the Spiders will make the short trip to Charlottesville to compete in the Virginia Challenge April 19-20.

