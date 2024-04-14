Yazidi organizations warn of Turkey's planned invasion of Shengal

Yazidi organizations have published an open letter warning of Turkey's planned invasion of the Shengal (Sinjar) region in northern Iraq. “Erdoan Considers Occupation – Continued Genocide Threatens” is the title of an appeal addressed to states, governments, parties and human rights organizations, signed by eight Yazidi groups and including the elements following:

As representatives of the Yazidi community in Germany, we would like to draw your attention to the urgent situation in Iraq. Nearly ten years after the genocide of August 3, 2014, the danger of a continuation of the genocide is more acute and omnipresent than ever. The findings and information that we have received in recent days are worrying and concern us greatly.

Turkey, under its current president Recep Tayyip Erdoan, does not hide its plans and objectives, particularly in northern Iraq, notably with regard to the Mexmr refugee camp and the Yazidis settlement area in Engal /Sinjar. He repeatedly threatens to occupy the region. There is a continued presence of Turkish drones over the population of the region. According to our latest findings, the situation threatens to get worse.

The current political context behind this invasion is of great importance. Recent local elections in Türkiye have shown that Erdoan's power is crumbling. The Kurds in particular, thanks to their resistance, won a significant political victory. As a result, Erdoan is now trying to compensate for his defeat with a new military offensive against the Kurds in Iraq.

It is alarming to see the extent to which the Iraqi government is giving in to pressure from Turkey. The intensification of military operations in areas such as Mexmr and Engal/Sinjar shows that the Baghdad government is willing to follow Erdoan's orders. This desire is extremely worrying because it jeopardizes Iraq's sovereignty and could pave the way for greater instability in the region.

We, the undersigned, call on the Iraqi government to preserve its sovereignty and not become a pawn of the besieged Erdoan regime, struggling with an unstable economy and collapsing currency. Erdoan seeks to transform the Iraqi government into a new regime of “Saddam Hussein” by urging it to emulate the brutal dictator many of them fell victim to in the past. However, it is vital that Iraq resists Erdoan's manipulations, because we are all responsible for Mexmr and Engal/Sinjar, and Erdoan will not stop of his own accord. Instead of carrying out Erdoan's plans and goals, Iraq should honor the people of Mexmr and Engal/Sinjar who successfully resisted ISIS. While Erdoan armed ISIS and supported the assassination of Iraqi citizens and soldiers, it was precisely the inhabitants of the regions now under threat who helped prevent the ISIS caliphate from expanding across the country. Iraq.

We call on the Iraqi parliament and government to refrain from destabilizing Iraq and plunging it into war at the behest of Erdoan. We call on all friends of peace, freedom, democracy and universal values ​​such as humanity to raise their voices against this policy of invasion, occupation and expulsion. We call on NATO, the UN and the EU to end Erdoan's anarchy and demand that he respect international law by ending his neo-Ottoman expansionist invasions in the region. It is in no way acceptable that he pursues economic or neo-Ottoman goals with the blood of innocent people by invading and occupying their homeland.

Together we can send a clear signal, a signal of unity and a clear message: there is no place in our worldview for further genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity. For the Yazidis, the religious community most affected and threatened, recognition of their genocide is a central concern. The genocide of the Yazidis shapes their lives in every way, unfortunately mostly in negative ways. It is particularly shocking that ISIS was able to act without any resistance. Let's not let Erdoan's Turkey act the same way.

Yazidis always feel left alone, especially in regional politics, which repeatedly makes them a pawn of political intentions and interests without their consent. They therefore turn above all to the international political scene, but with the awareness that dialogue is essential. Despite their experience of genocide, they are open to negotiations on an equal footing with regional and central actors in Iraq.

For us, as signatories, it is of great importance that the recipients of this open letter take a clear position on Turkey's intentions, plans and objectives.

We immediately demand:

1. An end to Turkey's continued attacks on the Engal/Sinjar region. Continued attacks against Yazidis must stop immediately. Only with peace in the region will people be able to return to their homes, rebuild them and settle there.

2. International condemnation of attacks against infrastructure and the civilian population.The international community must take decisive action against these attacks and must no longer stand idly by while the Turkish state deprives Kurdish areas of their living bases through war and occupation.

3. Rapid assistance in rebuilding destroyed infrastructure.There is an urgent need to make the Engal/Sinjar region habitable again so that the indigenous population can resettle there. Only with intact infrastructure in place will residents of refugee camps in the region and the diaspora be able to return home.

4. Lobby NATO and the UN Security Council for a no-fly zone over northern Iraq.Steps must be taken to end Turkey's continued airstrikes on Engal/Sinjar, including by creating a no-fly zone over the region to prevent air attacks.

5. No deliveries of weapons or drone components to Turkey.The supply of weapons and drone components to Turkey must be stopped, as they are used in attacks that violate international law. Turkey must not be allowed to attack and occupy its neighboring countries.

6. Cancellation of the agreement of October 9, 2020.Although the Engal/Sinjar Autonomous Administration and its political parties have held negotiations with the Iraqi government over the past nine years and presented various projects to resolve political, administrative and security issues, the Iraqi government has not taken no serious measures. Instead, without considering the will of the Yazidi community and under pressure from the Turkish state, the KDP and international powers, he opened the way for foreign intervention in Engal/Sinjar and Iraq with the the agreement of October 9, 2020. this agreement does not serve the interests of the Yazidi community or the Iraqi people. It must be repealed and replaced by an agreement with representatives of the autonomous government of Engal/Sinjar.

7. Recognition by the international community of the autonomous status of Engal/Sinjar and the resistance units (YB and YJ). Recognition of the autonomy of the Engal/Sinjar and resistance units is essential to allow Yazidis to organize and defend themselves. Iraq has a constitution that guarantees the rights and freedoms of population groups living in the country. According to Articles 116, 117, 122 and 125 of the current constitution, every ethnic and religious group in Iraq has the right to self-determination and autonomy. Since the genocide of August 3, 2014, the Yazidis have established their own autonomy, which must be recognized.

8. Consequences of the recognition of the genocide.Global recognition of these crimes against humanity and war crimes must have definitive consequences. Governments, including the German government, are called upon to take immediate action to repatriate Islamist perpetrators and their descendants and bring them to justice. It is of the utmost urgency that they be brought before the competent courts and tried in accordance with the rule of law. The international community must ensure that an international tribunal, like the Nuremberg trials, is established for all those who cannot be repatriated. In particular, camps like Al-Hol and Roj, in the autonomous region of northern and eastern Syria, Rojava, are home to large numbers of radical and very dangerous Islamists who must be prosecuted under the Rule of law. They pose a threat not only to the Yazidis and the Middle East, but also to Europe and the rest of the world.

Together, let's draw attention to the situation and destruction, as well as Turkey's intentions and plans in Engal/Sinjar, northern Iraq!

Signatory organizations:

Central Association of Zdian Associations in Germany, NAV-YKe.V. (Central Association of Yazidi Associations in Germany)

Umbrella association of the Zdish Women's Council, SMJe.V. (Umbrella organization of Yazidi women's councils)

Yazidis Party for Democracy and FreedomPADE European Representation

Exile Council zdi Sinjar, M..De.V. (Yezidi Sinjar Exile Council)

Zidi Youth Alliance, HCe.V. (Yezidi Youth Alliance)

Jewish Center for Art and Culture, Ne. V. (Yezidi Center for Art and Culture)

Alliance of Syrian States, HS e. V. (Alliance of Yazidis of Syria)

Umbrella Organization of Yazidi Village Councils, SMG (Umbrella Organization of Yazidi Village Councils)